Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of India Launch; Specifications Teased

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of India Launch; Specifications Teased

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is advertised to deliver up to 50 hours of total playback time on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 May 2026 13:57 IST
Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of India Launch; Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is confirmed to come in two colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is scheduled to launch on May 22
  • Realme Buds Air 8 Pro has a dual-DAC driver setup
  • The accompanying case has a glossy finish
Advertisement

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is all set to go official later this week alongside the Realme 16T 5G. As we wait for the official reveal, Realme has confirmed the availability details and features of the upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro will come in two colourways with a dual-DAC driver unit. The earphones have an IP55-rated build and are promised to last up to 50 hours on a single charge.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Availability Details Confirmed 

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is confirmed to be available for purchase in India through Amazon and the Realme India website. Both Amazon and Realme have set up dedicated landing pages on their websites, teasing the specifications of the earphones ahead of their launch. The new model will be available in Master Black and Master White colour options. The accompanying case has a glossy finish. The earphones follow a mirror design and were co-designed by Realme and Naoto Fukasawa.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro sports a dual-DAC driver setup, including 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. The drivers are claimed to offer 90dB high-bitrate recording and 10m/s wind noise cancellation. It is teased to offer 55dB noise cancellation with a 5000Hz bandwidth. They support up to 45ms of low latency for gaming. 

For pairing, the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro has a triple-device connection that allows users to link it with up to three devices simultaneously. It will offer touch controls and 3D Spatial Audio. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is advertised to deliver up to 50 hours of total playback time on a single charge. With ANC, the earphones are claimed to last up to 36 hours. The audio device will provide an AI call noise cancellation feature with six microphones (three microphones per earbud). It will come with an AI translator feature with support for more than 30 languages.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is scheduled to launch on May 22. The launch event will take place at 12pm IST. The Realme Watch S5 and Realme 16T 5G smartphone are also set to launch alongside the earphones. The new earphones will succeed last year's Realme Buds Air 7 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Specifications, Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Features, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Starts Rolling Out Gemini Usage Dashboard, Adds Weekly Limit

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of India Launch; Specifications Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are the Best Smartphones in India Under Rs. 30,000
  2. Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Launched in India With These Features
  3. Airtel's Priority Postpaid Becomes India's First 5G Network Slicing Service
  4. Google Takes the Anthropic Route With Weekly Usage Limits for Gemini
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Records Strong Early Demand Worldwide: Counterpoint
  6. Parliament Finance Panel to Hold Discussions With Binance, WazirX, ZebPay
  7. Here's How the Oppo Reno 16 Series Will Look
  8. Moto Buds 2 With Up to 48 Hours Battery Life Arrives in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Introduces Priority Postpaid With India's First 5G Network Slicing Starting at Rs. 449
  2. Echo Protocol Exploit Sees Hacker Mint Unauthorised eBTC Worth $76.7 Million
  3. Xiaomi 17T Pro, Xiaomi 17T Price and Specifications Surface on Retail Listing Ahead of May 28 Launch
  4. Xiaomi 17 Max Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of May 21 Launch
  5. Lanterns OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch DCU Green Lantern Series Online?
  6. iOS 27 Could Bring AI Wallpaper Generator, Smarter Siri, Revamped Shortcuts App to iPhone: Report
  7. Perplexity Users Claim Their Usage Limit Was Significantly Reduced, Company Reportedly Responds
  8. Bhishmar Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Entertaining Tale
  9. Oppo Reno 16 Series Design, Colours, and Storage Options Revealed Ahead of May 25 Launch
  10. Motorola Edge 2026 Leaked Renders Show Flat Display and Triple Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »