Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is all set to go official later this week alongside the Realme 16T 5G. As we wait for the official reveal, Realme has confirmed the availability details and features of the upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro will come in two colourways with a dual-DAC driver unit. The earphones have an IP55-rated build and are promised to last up to 50 hours on a single charge.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Availability Details Confirmed

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is confirmed to be available for purchase in India through Amazon and the Realme India website. Both Amazon and Realme have set up dedicated landing pages on their websites, teasing the specifications of the earphones ahead of their launch. The new model will be available in Master Black and Master White colour options. The accompanying case has a glossy finish. The earphones follow a mirror design and were co-designed by Realme and Naoto Fukasawa.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro sports a dual-DAC driver setup, including 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. The drivers are claimed to offer 90dB high-bitrate recording and 10m/s wind noise cancellation. It is teased to offer 55dB noise cancellation with a 5000Hz bandwidth. They support up to 45ms of low latency for gaming.

For pairing, the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro has a triple-device connection that allows users to link it with up to three devices simultaneously. It will offer touch controls and 3D Spatial Audio. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is advertised to deliver up to 50 hours of total playback time on a single charge. With ANC, the earphones are claimed to last up to 36 hours. The audio device will provide an AI call noise cancellation feature with six microphones (three microphones per earbud). It will come with an AI translator feature with support for more than 30 languages.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro is scheduled to launch on May 22. The launch event will take place at 12pm IST. The Realme Watch S5 and Realme 16T 5G smartphone are also set to launch alongside the earphones. The new earphones will succeed last year's Realme Buds Air 7 Pro.

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