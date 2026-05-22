Realme has launched the Realme 16T in India alongside the Realme Buds Air 8 Pro and Realme Watch S5. The new smartphone features a 144Hz display, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 rear camera, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Realme has also introduced several AI-powered camera features, including AI Portrait Glow and AI Instant Clip, alongside durability-focused additions such as IP69-rated dust and water resistance and military-grade shock protection. The handset is offered in three colourways.

Realme 16T Price in India, Availability

The Realme 16T starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 31,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 34,999. The handset is available in Starlight Black, Starlight Blue, and Starlight Red colour options. It can be bought through Flipkart and the Realme India website.

As part of the launch offers on Flipkart and Realme.com, buyers can avail of up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount on credit card EMI transactions or up to Rs. 2,000 bank and UPI offers. The company is also offering up to 12 months no-cost EMI and an additional Rs. 1,000 benefit for existing Realme users. Similar offers are available through mainline retail stores, alongside a pre-booking gift.

Pre-bookings for the Realme 16T are open until May 26. The first sale will begin at 12pm IST on May 27 and continue until June 2.

Realme 16T Features, Specifications

The Realme 16T sports a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, support for 16.7 million colours, and up to 1,200 nits high-brightness mode brightness. The panel also supports Sun Display, full-brightness DC dimming, automatic and manual brightness adjustment, eye protection mode, sleep mode, dark mode, colour temperature adjustment, and app-specific refresh rate controls.

Realme includes the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset in the 16T handset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7 and includes features such as split-screen multitasking, floating windows, screen recording, OPPO Share, and iOS file sharing support.

For optics, the Realme 16T features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus support, accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup is paired with Realme's LumaColor IMAGE Engine, which uses AI processing to improve skin tones, textures, and dynamic range. The handset includes a rear Selfie Mirror feature that lets users preview themselves while taking selfies with the rear camera. It carries a 16-megapixel front camera housed inside a hole-punch display.

For audio, the Realme 16T includes a 1115 ultra-linear speaker and supports 400 percent Ultra Volume mode. It also carries Hi-Res Audio certification and supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth audio codecs. Connectivity options include 5G, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, IPv6, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou positioning systems.

The Realme 16T comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and a military-grade shock-resistance certification. The phone uses Panda glass protection and comes with a pre-applied screen protector. Thermal management is handled by a vapour chamber and graphite cooling system, with a total heat-dissipation area of 13,280 sq mm. For security, the handset features a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner and supports fingerprint payments through compatible services.

The Realme 16T packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The handset also supports bypass charging, and up to 6.5W wired reverse charging. Realme claims the battery can deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge, maintain healthy performance for up to seven years, and provide up to six years of smooth performance. The company says a full charge takes about 104 minutes. The phone measures 166.47 × 78.23 × 8.88mm and weighs about 224g.

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