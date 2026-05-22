Realme Watch S5 was unveiled in India on Friday alongside the Realme 16T smartphone. The smartwatch comes in two colour options with a circular 1.97-inch display and is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life in a single charge. The latest wearable is equipped with several health and fitness trackers and offers blood oxygen (SpO2) saturation monitoring and heart rate monitoring. The Realme Watch S5 supports more than 110 sports models and has Bluetooth calling support.

Realme Watch S5 Price in India, Availability

The Realme Watch S5 is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India. It is available in Rock Grey and Sand White colour options and will be available for purchase in the country starting June 5 at 12pm.

Realme Watch S5 Specifications

The Realme Watch S5 features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with 1500 nits of brightness, always-on display support and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a round shape, and it offers Smart Night Vision support. The wearable supports Bluetooth calling that lets users make and receive phone calls directly from their wrist by connecting to their smartphone via Bluetooth. It offers more than 110 sports modes, including running, cycling, yoga, and badminton.

Health tracking features available on the Realme Watch S5 include SpO2 tracking and heart rate monitoring. It has sensors to monitor the sleep, noise and stress levels of the wearer. It also offers insights into the menstrual cycles.

For navigation, the Realme Watch S5 offers GPS with 5-system GNSS positioning for tracking. The smartwatch has 5ATM water resistance, and Realme says the display of the watch supports touch inputs with wet hands. For runners, the watch offers a pacing metronome. The smartwatch shows training courses and aerobic efficiency metrics.

The Realme Watch S5 is advertised to deliver up to 20 days of battery life in a single charge. The smartwatch measures 11.8mm in thickness and weighs 32g.