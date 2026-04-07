Redmi Note 15 SE 5G was launched in India last week as a special edition of the Note 15 5G. Now, the handset is on sale in the country, the tech firm announced on Tuesday. The phone is offered in three storage configurations and three colourways. The Crimson Reserve shade boasts a vegan leather finish, while being 7.82mm thick. A 4nm octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset, which has been paired with an Adreno GPU, powers the new Redmi Note 15 SE 5G. The handset also packs a 5,800mAh battery. It boasts a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price in India, Offers

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

However, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is currently available at a special price of Rs. 19,999, Rs. 21,999, and Rs. 23,999, respectively. Additionally, the tech firm is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 with an ICICI Bank card. Customers can also avail up to six months of EMI options.

The new special edition model is now on sale in India via Flipkart and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is offered in Carbon Black, Crimson Reserve (Red), and Frosted White colourways.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is the special edition model of the recently unveiled Note 15 5G. However, the new SE model ships with slightly different specifications. For reference, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is a dual SIM phone that ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. It sports a 6.77-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) Curved AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz of refresh rate, and offers 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Xiaomi's sub-brand claims that the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is IP65 + IP66-rated for dust and water resistance. It is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The handset features an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a MicroSD card.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with a 1/2.88-inch Light Hunter 400 sensor. The phone also sports a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The new special edition Redmi phone also boasts a 20-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with a 1/4-inch sensor. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is backed by a 5,800mAh battery, while also offering support for 45W wired fast charging. The new smartphone is also equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock for security. It measures 164x75.42x7.35mm and weighs about 178g.

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