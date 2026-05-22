Realme 16T 5G Review: The Pro Looks at an Affordable Price

Innovation in the smartphone industry, especially for the candybar form factor, appears to have plateaued. Most brands have stopped taking bold steps and have stuck with the tried-and-tested formula for years now, even though most phones seem like copies of their predecessors. While doomsayers would say that we have reached the end of design innovation, I would beg to differ. Instead, it appears to have become a race to offer new physical and tangible features that complement the software attributes your handset provides. Apple experimented with the Camera Control button on its iPhone 16 lineup, while Realme introduced a selfie mirror on the Realme 16 5G, both of which have been labelled as gimmicks.

But these tangible attributes eventually find an audience, and people find a use case for them over time. With the Realme 16T 5G, the tech firm decided to bring the same selfie mirror feature to its latest handset, while finding a good place for it in the Pro model's design philosophy. Priced just under Rs. 30,000, does the new Realme 16T 5G stand tall in the lineup, or is it just another ignorable phone?

Realme 16T 5G Design: Bold and Premium

Dimensions - 166.4 x 78.2 x 8.8mm

Weight - 224g

Ingress protection - IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Colours - Aurora Green, Starlight Black, Starlight Red

When you take the Realme 16T 5G out of the box, the thing you notice is that the phone looks more expensive than its price, owing to its reflective rear panel, which changes colours depending on how the light falls on it. Adding to this is the fact that the plastic frame and back panel rarely feel cheap to the touch. If you have ever seen a Realme 16 Pro, you will be taken aback for a moment, as you might mistake the Realme 16T 5G for its more expensive sibling, which also gets a similar, elegant-looking, square-shaped rear camera module.

Realme 16T 5G has a flat rear panel

This move helps the Realme 16 family gain a unique identity. Bringing the selfie mirror from the standard model to the 16T further solidifies the company's trust in its design aims, which, in my opinion, is a nice blend of Realme 16 Pro's bold looks and Realme 16's design novelty. It also marks a major design shift from the Realme 15T, which rather lacks personality in its looks, with its horizontal-triangle camera layout.

While the selfie mirror is innovative, I rarely look into the tiny concave mirror, which makes it feel like a gimmick. However, I can imagine scenarios where some people could use it for reference while taking pictures with the rear cameras.

Tipping the scales at 224g, the Realme 16T 5G neither feels too heavy nor too light. You can hold the handset for hours without discomfort. Watching horizontal content while holding the phone in both hands is even better, allowing you to finish a few episodes before putting the handset down. Even in terms of dimensions, the 8.8mm thickness of the Realme 16T 5G is never a hindrance.

Realme 16T 5G sports an ergonomic button layout

But at a time when companies are moving towards the thin-and-light form factor, I was surprised to see that, on paper, the Realme 16T is not only thicker but also heavier than the Realme 15T. In all honesty, this particular aspect feels like a step backwards, given that the standard model in the lineup, the Realme 16 5G, was marketed for its thin-and-light design. However, I do want to point out that these are mere numbers, and in real-life usage, one can hardly tell the difference.

Moving on, the Realme 16T 5G is also ergonomically sound. My hand comfortably wraps around the phone's body, and my thumb sits perfectly on the power button on the right side, as it should. Adding to this is the relatively short volume controls placed on top of the power button, which do not force you to stretch your arm much to press the button.

Realme 16T 5G features the square deco as the Pro models do

On the bottom of the Realme 16T 5G, the SIM tray sits on the left side, where your little finger is generally positioned to provide support, eliminating the chances of blocking the downward-firing speaker. The handset is available in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red. I got the Starlight Black shade, which is definitely the most subtle among the lot. However, I do see the appeal of the other colourways, which might find their own buyers.

Overall, the Realme 16T 5G appears to be the result of a well-thought-out design and ergonomic design. While a direct numbers-to-numbers comparison with its predecessor might disappoint some, it does not translate into an adverse user experience.

Realme 16T 5G Display: The Refresh Rate Trade-Off

Screen size - 6.8-inch HD+ (720 × 1,570 pixels) LCD

Refresh rate - Up to 144Hz

Coming to the part of the phone you will spend the most time staring at, the Realme 16T 5G boasts a 6.8-inch LCD screen. With most OEMs now focusing on offering the highest possible refresh rate panels, Realme has also taken the plunge with a display that refreshes at up to 144Hz, which is definitely unusual for the price segment.

Realme 16T 5G's display's lower resolution standard is major drawback

Mid-range smartphones rarely go beyond 120Hz, which offers a smooth-enough visual experience when scrolling through websites, social media apps, or the app drawer. However, the 144Hz refresh rate does provide that little extra swiftness and bump over the lower standard, but the same might not be noticeable to laymen. But if you play games on your phone, you will appreciate it.

While the display on the Realme 16T 5G is smoother, it comes with a lower resolution standard of HD+, compared to the Realme 15T's Full-HD+ screen. Whether this decision was made in favour of 144Hz or not is unclear, but it has been seen in the past as a cost-saving exercise. With 720 pixels laid out horizontally and 1,570 pixels vertically, the display remains quite crisp on casual viewing.

To test it out further, I played 4K test videos on YouTube, and the visuals were passable for the most part. However, if you do eventually look carefully, you will notice that the edges become smoother while losing definition. At the same time, you will be able to notice the display's limited colour reproduction capabilities, owing to its relatively low 83 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Realme 16T 5G's display is bright-enough for outdoor usage

On the upside, the 1,200 nits peak brightness makes the Realme 16T 5G a treat to use under direct sunlight, and you rarely find yourself wanting for more. Naturally, the high-visibility outdoor design also translates well to indoor use, as it remains legible even in well-lit environments.

I watched the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kartavya on Netflix, season five of Fresh Off the Boat on JioHotstar, and numerous long-form videos on YouTube. I was impressed by how consistent the display performance was across platforms, with colours well separated from the blacks, even though it has an LCD panel. Similarly, I comfortably spent hours scrolling on Instagram and Twitter, without ever feeling disappointed.

Again, the low resolution might be off-putting for spec-heads, but in real-life usage, it is barely noticeable. In any case, if you are only going to primarily consume content on the Realme 16T 5G, these numbers should not worry you.

Realme 16T 5G Software: You Can Learn to Live It

Software - Realme UI 7

Version - Android 16

The company's latest Realme UI 7, which is based on Android 16, has a really familiar design. It takes inspiration from multiple sources, lacking any semblance of originality. While some might see it as a negative, the contrarian in me sees this as an upside since it will never catch you off guard if you are coming from a different OS or user interface. Everything is where it is supposed to be, adding to the intuitive nature of the overall user experience.

I was impressed with how smooth everything works. You can move between apps and pages with ease, and the transitions feel like a hot knife slicing through butter. This is because of Realme's Flux Engine, which is part of Realme UI 7.0.

Realme 16T 5G ships with the latest Android 16 version

The tech firm has optimised its UI by integrating the Flux Animation Framework, along with its chipset-level dynamic frame generation Flux Scheduling Algorithm, which fills gaps during navigation and other resource-intensive tasks. Further, the company claims that its Flux Booster also helps minimise frame drops, which works quite well, as I rarely found any stuttering during testing.

I was also surprised to see fewer ads on the Realme 16T 5G compared to its competitors. However, I did receive unwarranted notifications to download the Acko app. Similarly, the UI is relatively less boatwarer-ridden. However, I was able to uninstall a few Realme-branded apps.

Realme 16T 5G Performance: Not So Surprising Downgrade

Chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)

RAM - Up to 8GB of LPDDR4x

Storage - Up to 256GB of UFS 2.2

Performance is another aspect where things get interesting. The Realme 16T 5G is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is undoubtedly less powerful than the Realme 15T's MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC. A processor downgrade is a major letdown, which seems to be another way for the company to save cost and achieve the price that the handset comes at. The Dimensity 6300 is usually found on phones that are significantly more affordable, like the Oppo K14x 5G.

Realme 16T 5G is great for arcade games, but struggles with higher-end titles

However, this 5G-enabled chipset has proven to be a reliable workhorse, offering decent performance. Compared to the Dimensity 6400 Max chip powering the Realme 15T, the Realme 16T 5G's Dimensity 6300 SoC performs well in day-to-day use. The handset barely feels out of breath while juggling multiple tasks.

I put the Realme 16T 5G through the usual benchmark tests to quantify its performance with the competition. To my surprise, the phone was mostly on par with its predecessor on most tests, while surprisingly even outperforming it on a few benchmarking platforms. But when you look at other handsets in its price segment, you will notice that it is far behind the competition.

Benchmark Realme 16T 5G Realme 15T Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Display Resolution HD+ FHD+ 1.5K Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max (6nm) Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm) AnTuTu v10/11 6,11,804 5,55,544 11,35,275 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 10,011 10,526 13,577 Geekbench 6 CPU Single Core 771 810 1,237 Geekbench 6 CPU Multi Core 1,957 2,083 3,373 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 1,056 1,037 1,300 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 474 485 917 3DM Wild Life 1,390 1,373 4,583 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 1,359 1,357 4,683 3DM Steel Nomad Light 153 152 434

Further testing its limits, I played a few arcade games, like Temple Run 2 and Subway Surfers, for 30 minutes each, back-to-back. As expected, the Realme 16T 5G did not disappoint. Initially, I did notice a few jerks here and there, but I got over them quickly. However, the story changes when you move over to heavier games, like Asphalt Legends.

The graphics preset is set to low by default, and even at the lowest settings, with frame rates locked at 30 fps, the game feels jerky and suffers constant frame drops. When you switch to the performance preset, the game loses all its visual appeal to minimise these issues.

This brings me to the question: what will one do with a 144Hz refresh rate if the underpowered chipset can not support anything better?

Realme 16T 5G Cameras: Passable at Best

Rear cameras - 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome

Selfie camera - 16-megapixel (f/2.4)

The list of downgrades keeps on expanding as you get deeper in the spec sheet. While the company decided to keep the rear camera system on the Realme 16T 5G unchanged, the front-facing camera became a victim of the company's cost-cutting. Considering that the Realme 14T, Realme 15T, and the Realme 16T 5G all sport the same 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, it's disappointing.

Realme 16T 5G day-time camera performance

Since the cameras are the same, the performance isn't as different either. The 50-megapixel shooter captures few details, and images appear noisy, even on the smartphone's screen. When you start pixel-peeping and zooming in on subjects, things take a turn for the worse, as their limitations become clear.

However, these are passable shots, which would mostly look good on your social media feed. The colour processing is decent, and the images generally turn out to be vivid. If you are not planning to get one of the pictures printed out and framed, you should be good for most scenarios.

Realme 16T 5G indoor camera performance

Diving into the specifics, the daylight performance is again decent. This is where the phone feels most comfortable. The skin tones look okay at best, but they tend to make your complexion look a few tones lighter than it actually is. In portrait mode, the Realme 16T 5G takes its own sweet time to focus on the subject and uses post-processing magic to actually define the borders of the subject.

Realme 16T 5G night-time camera performance

In dimly lit environments, performance is almost identical, with images appearing noisy and lacking detail. However, it works well with shadows, as borders appear well-defined. It also feels comfortable working under artificial light.

Moving to the 16-megapixel selfie camera, things seem slightly better. The skin tones seem accurate, and the colours seem largely on point. Indoors and outdoors, the images look fine, especially on the phone. The subject articulation is passable compared to the competition.

Realme 16T 5G selfie camera performance

The Realme 16T 5G is best suited for social media posting and casual photography, like other phones in its price range.

Realme 16T 5G Battery: Gets the Job Done

Capacity - 8,000mAh

Fast charging - 45W (wired)

Charging Adapter - Included

The Relame 16T 5G packs a large 8,000mAh battery, which gets you through the day with ease. You can watch YouTube, play games, and scroll Instagram Reels for five to six hours straight and still have enough juice to do it all over again. This is reflected in its performance on the PC Mark battery test, where it lasted 18 hours and 10 minutes. This is similar but slightly lower than what the OnePlus Nord CE 6 achieved with its 8,000 mAh cell.

Realme 16T 5G charges via a USB Type-C port

Charging the Realme 16T 5G is quick enough. It ships with a 45W charging adapter and a USB Type-C cable. In 30 minutes of charging, the handset charged from 0 percent to 29 percent, while charging 60 percent in about an hour. Overall, the Realme 16T 5G's battery took 1 hour and 43 minutes to go from 0 to 100 percent.

Realme 16T 5G Verdict

Coming back to the question, is the Realme 16T 5G a decent mid-range smartphone? Definitely, yes. Priced at Rs. 29,999 in India, it is a capable performer with great credentials and a design that could have you sold on it. But is it the best in the price segment? I am afraid not. The underpowered chipset and the sub-par display resolution make it a not-so-attractive deal. But one should consider it for its real-life performance, which is sufficient in all aspects.

If you own the Realme 15T, you might want to hold on to it for a while. Alternatively, you might want to look at the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite or the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion.