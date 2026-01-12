Affordable tablets have come a long way in recent years, delivering a dependable performance at an attractive price point. We recently reviewed the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and found it to be a capable, well-rounded Android tablet in the mid-range segment, posing as a potential alternative to the base iPad, which has consistently shown a value-for-money offering in the past. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is the new offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand, ready to take on the likes of the Cupertino giant once again.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India begins at Rs. 22,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The exact configuration with Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity costs Rs. 25,999. At this price, does the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G perform as it promises to? Let's dive into the review to find out.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Design: Sleek and Thin

Dimensions -- 279.80 x 181.65 x 7.5mm

Weight -- 620 grams

Colours - Graphite Grey, Quick Silver

Ingress rating - IP53

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G carries the same design language as the original Redmi Pad Pro 5G model, which we reviewed last year. It features a metallic unibody construction that complements its overall robust look. While the Pad 2 Pro 5G's 620g weight may sound hefty on paper, its weight is evenly distributed enough so that it does not dig into your palms during longer video sessions or while reading in landscape mode. I wouldn't want to hold it one-handed for very long, but that's true for most tablets of this size anyway.

The Xiaomi subsidiary has introduced the Pad 2 Pro 5G in Graphite Grey and Quick Silver versions. The unit that came to us is the Quick Silver variant, a subtle colour that looks upmarket and does not attract fingerprints as easily.

Worth pointing out, too, is that there's a bit of variation in the design across the different models. The Wi-Fi-only version features a very simple, straightforward rear cover. The 5G version we have has a two-toned rear panel, including a textured part that adds a dash of cosmetic personality but doesn't affect the overall grip.

Accessory support plays an important role here. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard uses Bluetooth instead of POGO connectors, so you'll need to charge it via USB Type-C. However, its battery life is good enough to last for a considerable period of time. The same applies to the Redmi Smart Pen, too.

In terms of usability and functionality, the keyboard comes in the form of a magnetic case that clips tightly and securely to the device. When you put the keyboard on, the experience becomes even closer to what you would get with a laptop, and this comes in handy when you are creating content, sending emails or writing documents. The keys are tactile and click with decent tactile feedback and decent key travel. It's not backlit, though.

I also miss the dedicated trackpad on the iPad's Magic Keyboard Folio. But the company's decision to provide a separate keyboard for the tablet is an added advantage. This feature is not offered on the OnePlus Pad Go 2, which is one of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro's rivals. Moving on, the Redmi Pen is very functional as well. It responds well due to the availability of 4,096 pressure levels. You can jot down their notes even when the screen goes off, which is an appreciative feature.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Display and Audio: An Excellent Experience

Size and resolution - 12.1-inch 2.5K IP LCD, 2560 x 1,600 pixels

Refresh rate - 120Hz

Protection - NA

The 12.1-inch 2.5K IPS LCD panel is one of the strongest points of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This makes multitasking actually useful, especially when using split-screen apps or floating windows. Scrolling feels fluid, and animations remain smooth even when multiple apps are open.

The display does its job quite nicely for media consumption. It has decent colour reproduction and decent brightness levels, except for extremely sunny outdoor conditions. Though it doesn't have OLED-like black levels, the crisp resolution and punchy colours help it hold its own during streaming and casual gaming. The Pad 2 Pro 5G handles contrast well enough that dark scenes aren't washed out, and bright highlights stay clear.

It has a 16:10 aspect ratio, similar to Samsung's Galaxy tablets. This allows for a lot of screen real estate for binge-watching content and running apps simultaneously. However, it still isn't as useful as the OnePlus Pad Go 2's 7:5 aspect ratio. Like the base iPad, the bezels are on the thicker side, slightly detracting from an otherwise excellent viewing experience.

Audio on the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is handled by a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, and for the most part, it does a good job of complementing the large display. The tablet gets loud enough for watching content. Immersion, however, feels convincing only up to around 100 percent volume, where the sound still retains some depth and separation. While there is a 300 percent volume boost feature, it trades off loudness for a flatter sound.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Software: Functional First

Software - HyperOS 2

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 5 years OS + 7 years security

Android 15 running HyperOS 2 is pre-installed on the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The company appears to have worked hard to deliver a seamless experience on a display as large as this one, although Android 15 itself is a bit of a letdown on the tablet. Accessing menus, launching apps, and switching between multiple apps appeared to work well with no significant lag.

The software on the Pad 2 Pro is a real treat for multitasking. Split-screen and pop-up windows are staple features on any tablet, and they are quite simple to use, especially on a large display. It's not fully-fledged desktop multitasking by any means, but it's still good enough.

Accessory support is another area where the software implementation feels thoughtful. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G keyboard connects instantly without any fiddling around in settings. Keyboard shortcuts work in many system apps and browsers. The Redmi Smart Pen also slots neatly into the experience, offering a natural experience while writing or sketching.

The company promises five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, which is excellent and at par with the best tablets in its segment.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Performance: Tuned for Everyday Tasks

Processor - Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Memory - 8GB, LPDDR4x

Storage - Up to 256GB, UFS 2.2

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G comes equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, and it performs in all instances like you would want it to in a mid-range Android tablet. It handles multitasking well, especially when you begin using the split-screen mode or floating windows. I often ran two apps side by side, the browser and the notes app, or YouTube running alongside the browser, and the Pad 2 Pro 5G did not struggle.

Gaming performance is more of a mixed bag. Casual and medium-intensity games, like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, do not pose any problems, and frame rates remain steady across medium and high graphical settings. More graphics-intensive games, such as Genshin Impact and Grid: Legends, can also be forced to run, although this would be possible only at lower graphical presets, and you would notice the occasional drop in frames at that. This is not a gaming tablet by any means, and that is evident.

Overall, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G does not chase benchmarks but delivers stable, dependable everyday performance.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Battery Life

Battery Capacity - 12,000mAh

Wired Charging - 33W

Charger - 33W

Battery life, along with its display, is one of the biggest strengths of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. The 12,000mAh battery pack can easily deliver 16–18 hours of screen time with varied usage. You can get multiple days of usage if you use the tablet casually, including note-taking, browsing, and some productivity work. In the PC Mark 3.0 Battery Test, it achieved an impressive 19 hours and 4 minutes.

Charging times, however, are predictably long. The tablet juices up from 0 to only 21 percent after 30 minutes of charging, using the supported 33W power brick. A full 0–100 percent charge, however, takes a lengthy two hours and 45 minutes.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Verdict

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G does many things well, making it a very strong offering for budget-conscious buyers of a new Android tablet. The large 120Hz display, reliable use experience, long battery life, and interesting accessory support options give the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G a level of versatility that makes it very useful, especially for media consumption and light productivity.

Charging speeds, however, are slow, and gaming performance is limited, but these are acceptable trade-offs. If you want a big-screen Android tablet that can comfortably handle daily tasks and occasional work, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is easy to recommend. You can also go for the OnePlus Pad Go 2 (review) as an alternative, or the base iPad, which remains the benchmark in the affordable tablet market.