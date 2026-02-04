Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Design, Transparent Case Spotted in Leaked Renders

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Design, Transparent Case Spotted in Leaked Renders

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 are seen in black with an open-fit design, while the Buds 4 Pro are shown in white.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 15:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Design, Transparent Case Spotted in Leaked Renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The leaked images show a new rectangular case with a transparent lid

Highlights
  • Galaxy Buds 4 use open-fit design while Buds 4 Pro add ear tips
  • Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may offer better noise isolation
  • Samsung may launch Galaxy Buds 4 series on February 25
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have appeared in a fresh set of leaked renders, revealing Samsung's next true wireless earbuds in detail ahead of launch. The leaked images show both earbuds and their redesigned charging case, offering the clearest look yet at the upcoming lineup. The renders hint at design differences between the standard and Pro models, suggest feature upgrades, and point to an announcement alongside the Galaxy S26 series later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Design (Expected)

Images leaked by Android Headlines provide the most complete look so far at both models, including the earbuds and their charging case, suggesting Samsung is close to making them official. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 are shown in a black finish and use an open-fit design without silicone ear tips, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro appear in white and feature silicone tips, which may offer a better seal and improved noise isolation.samsung galaxy buds 4 Series android headlines inline galaxy buds 4 series

The leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 4 series also reveal a redesigned charging case. It features a transparent lid, and could reveal the earbuds when they are charging. The earbuds rest horizontally within the case, with branding placed on the front. The standard model seems to use a darker base colour, while the Pro version is expected to match the colour of the earbuds.

Design details visible in the images show a familiar stem-based form factor, with microphone cutouts placed along the stems and on the outer surface of the earbuds. The Pro model's in-ear design is likely to help block outside noise more effectively, while the regular model focuses on comfort for users who prefer a lighter fit.

Beyond design, earlier rumours cited in the report point to new features and hardware changes. These include a pinch-and-hold gesture to trigger Interpreter Mode, along with battery capacities said to be 42mAh for the Galaxy Buds 4 and 57mAh for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, though these specifications remain unconfirmed.

Both earbuds are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series on February 25. Pricing is tipped at around EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 19,200) for the Galaxy Buds 4, while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could arrive at approximately EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 26,600), according to the report.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
