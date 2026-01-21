Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features

Samsung Sound Tower ST50F and ST40F will be available for purchase in India via the company website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 17:59 IST
Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup features the Party Lights+ system.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Sound Tower 2026 series supports Auracast Group Play
  • Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup supports guitar input
  • The 2026 lineup features two new models
Advertisement

Samsung launched two new speakers in India on Wednesday as part of its latest Sound Tower 2026 lineup. The South Korean tech giant has announced that the two new models, dubbed ST50F and ST40F, will go on sale in India soon via the company website and other offline retail channels. Both speakers can be controlled via the Sound Tower app. They support Auracast Group Play and Stereo Play. Users can also plug in a guitar to get audio output. The Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup also features Party Lights+, which allows users to change the LED lighting via a companion app.

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Price in India, Availability

Pricing of the Samsung Sound Tower 2026 starts at Rs. 25,500 in India. The tech giant has yet to reveal how much each model will cost in the country. It will soon go on sale via the Samsung India online store and other e-commerce platforms. It will also be available for purchase via offline retail outlets. The company will offer the speakers in at least a black colour option.

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Specifications, Features

The Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup, which includes ST50F and ST40F, features an “upgraded acoustic architecture”, allowing the speakers to offer a clear and balanced sound profile. The lineup delivers a peak output of up to 240W. It is equipped with a dual woofer setup, paired with waveguide-assisted tweeters, that is claimed to deliver a “wider sound dispersion” with improved clarity.

Additionally, Samsung's Sound Tower ST50F and ST40F models ship with multiple sound modes, which can be switched according to the track a user is listening to. It also supports Auracast Group Play and Stereo Play that enables users to pair two Sound Towers with each other. Users can assign one of the speakers for the left channel and the other for the right channel, offering better sound separation and a surround sound experience.

The South Korean tech giant claims that the Sound Tower ST50F will provide up to 18 hours of music playback, while the ST40F will offer up to 12 hours of playback. Samsung's ST50F also features a telescopic handle and wheels for better mobility. On the other hand, the ST40F gets a top carry handle.

Both models will also ship with an IPX4 rating for dust and splash resistance. Lastly, the Sound Tower 2026 lineup gets an LED RGB lighting system, named Party Lights+, which can be controlled via the Samsung Sound Tower app. It gets five mood presets and six dynamic lighting patterns, too.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Sound Tower ST50F 2026, Samsung Sound Tower ST40F 2026, Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup, Samsung Sound Tower, Samsung Sound Tower Price in India, Samsung Sound Tower 2026 India Launch, Samsung Sound Tower Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Netflix Introduces Voting Feature for Live Events; New AI Features, Redesigned Mobile App Announced
Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Debut With Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  2. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  3. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  4. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  6. Realme 15T Review
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Gets Delayed
  8. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO: Here's Who Will Suceed Him
  9. iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark
  10. OnePlus Says India Operations 'Normal' Amid Claims of Internal Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie
  2. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI’s Real Test Is Whether It Reaches Beyond Big Tech: Report
  4. Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says
  5. Apple Pay Reportedly Likely to Launch in India Soon; iPhone Maker Said to Be in Talks With Card Networks
  6. Netflix Will Now Pay All Cash for Warner Bros. to Keep Paramount at Bay
  7. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Lineup for January Announced: Death Stranding Director's Cut, Space Marine 2 and More
  8. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  9. Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature Centre-Aligned Selfie Camera Housed Inside Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »