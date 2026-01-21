Samsung launched two new speakers in India on Wednesday as part of its latest Sound Tower 2026 lineup. The South Korean tech giant has announced that the two new models, dubbed ST50F and ST40F, will go on sale in India soon via the company website and other offline retail channels. Both speakers can be controlled via the Sound Tower app. They support Auracast Group Play and Stereo Play. Users can also plug in a guitar to get audio output. The Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup also features Party Lights+, which allows users to change the LED lighting via a companion app.

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Price in India, Availability

Pricing of the Samsung Sound Tower 2026 starts at Rs. 25,500 in India. The tech giant has yet to reveal how much each model will cost in the country. It will soon go on sale via the Samsung India online store and other e-commerce platforms. It will also be available for purchase via offline retail outlets. The company will offer the speakers in at least a black colour option.

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Specifications, Features

The Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup, which includes ST50F and ST40F, features an “upgraded acoustic architecture”, allowing the speakers to offer a clear and balanced sound profile. The lineup delivers a peak output of up to 240W. It is equipped with a dual woofer setup, paired with waveguide-assisted tweeters, that is claimed to deliver a “wider sound dispersion” with improved clarity.

Additionally, Samsung's Sound Tower ST50F and ST40F models ship with multiple sound modes, which can be switched according to the track a user is listening to. It also supports Auracast Group Play and Stereo Play that enables users to pair two Sound Towers with each other. Users can assign one of the speakers for the left channel and the other for the right channel, offering better sound separation and a surround sound experience.

The South Korean tech giant claims that the Sound Tower ST50F will provide up to 18 hours of music playback, while the ST40F will offer up to 12 hours of playback. Samsung's ST50F also features a telescopic handle and wheels for better mobility. On the other hand, the ST40F gets a top carry handle.

Both models will also ship with an IPX4 rating for dust and splash resistance. Lastly, the Sound Tower 2026 lineup gets an LED RGB lighting system, named Party Lights+, which can be controlled via the Samsung Sound Tower app. It gets five mood presets and six dynamic lighting patterns, too.