Netflix has introduced a new feature to make its live broadcasting events more engaging. The Los Gatos, California-based streaming giant released a live voting capability on Tuesday, allowing viewers to vote in real-time to impact the progression of the show. Apart from this, the company also announced a redesigned app and new AI tools for the platform during its fourth quarterly earnings call. Netflix also published that in Q4 2025, it posted a revenue of $12.05 billion (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh crore), highlighting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 17.6 percent.

Netflix's New Features

On January 20, Netflix announced in a post that a brand new feature, dubbed live voting, was being added to the platform. It was available in the US for the live talent show Star Search. “For the first time ever, viewer votes on Netflix will determine, in real time, who advances in the competition and who is knocked out,” the post had mentioned.

The feature took the traditional voting for TV shows concept and added a real-time element to it. In traditional reality TV shows, users have multiple days to vote, and the results are announced over the weekend. Instead, here, the results were declared instantaneously.

Since the voting is real-time, users can only vote if they are watching the live broadcast. Voting does not work if the user rewinds the streams, Netflix explained in a support page. Additionally, the website does not support live voting, and it is limited to smart TVs via remote, streaming devices, and mobile apps. For this particular show, users could rate each performance by giving it between one and five stars. In some segments, they are also required to choose the contestant who will advance to the next round or win the show.

Alongside this, Netflix is also getting a redesigned mobile app. According to a TechCrunch report, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters confirmed the update during the Q4 earnings call, highlighting the new app will “better serve the expansion of our business over the decade to come.” No further details about the changes were shared.

However, the executive reportedly also revealed that the company is planning to improve the vertical video feeds, also called Moments. Peters reportedly said that the vertical videos will also feature video podcasts and that the company will keep experimenting to broaden the content offering.

Finally, during the earnings call, the streaming giant also mentioned two new AI features that users will see this year. First is subtitle localisation, where Netflix uses AI to provide subtitles in multiple languages while ensuring that the tone and the meaning are not lost. The second is an AI-powered recommendation tool that “connects members with the most relevant titles for them to watch.”