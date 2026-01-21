Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Speakers from JBL, Sony, Marshall and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering a 12.5 percent instant discount to Prime members with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 15:08 IST
Photo Credit: JBL

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers JBL speakers at discounted prices.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers cashbacks
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 provides exchange bonuses
  • You can save up to Rs. 15,000 on your next Bluetooth speaker
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers shoppers a chance to maximise their savings, with various gadgets listed at relatively low prices. On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform is also providing cashback offers and exchange bonuses. Moreover, for customers who do not wish to pay the full price of the product at once, the company has listed easy EMI options. The sale, which was kicked off by Amazon on January 16, celebrates India's 77th Republic Day, which is set to take place on January 26.

If you have an SBI credit card and an Amazon Prime membership, you can get an instant discount of 12.5 percent. However, you can still get a 10 percent instant discount with the bank's credit card even if you are not an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Customers looking to get a new Bluetooth speaker at a relatively low price can buy one during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 by availing the above-mentioned offers. In terms of price drops, buyers can save about Rs. 15,000 on their next Bluetooth speaker. For reference, the Boat Stone Luxe speaker, which usually retails at Rs. 24,990, is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 9,999.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Speakers From JBL, Boat, Sony, and More Brands

Here is the list of the best deals that might interest you on Bluetooth speakers from brands like JBL, Boat, Sony, Marshall, Tribit, and MiVi. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 deal prices mentioned below include direct price cuts, exchange bonuses, and cashback offers.

While you pick the Bluetooth of your choice from the list below, you might want to also check out deals on headphones from Sony and JBL, and top discounts on soundbars.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
JBL Charge 6 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Boat Stone Luxe Rs. 24,990 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Sony Ult Field 5 Rs. 35,990 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Marshall Middleton II Rs. 31,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Tribit StormBox Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Tribit PocketGo Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
Xiaomi Sound Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
JBL Go 3 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
Portronics SoundDrum P Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
Mivi Roam 2 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 749 Buy Now
Xiaomi Sound

Xiaomi Sound

  • KEY SPECS
Model Xiaomi Sound
Power Requirement DC 12V / 2A
Display included No
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazon Offers, JBL, Sony, Marshall, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

