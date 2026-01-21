Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers shoppers a chance to maximise their savings, with various gadgets listed at relatively low prices. On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform is also providing cashback offers and exchange bonuses. Moreover, for customers who do not wish to pay the full price of the product at once, the company has listed easy EMI options. The sale, which was kicked off by Amazon on January 16, celebrates India's 77th Republic Day, which is set to take place on January 26.

If you have an SBI credit card and an Amazon Prime membership, you can get an instant discount of 12.5 percent. However, you can still get a 10 percent instant discount with the bank's credit card even if you are not an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Customers looking to get a new Bluetooth speaker at a relatively low price can buy one during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 by availing the above-mentioned offers. In terms of price drops, buyers can save about Rs. 15,000 on their next Bluetooth speaker. For reference, the Boat Stone Luxe speaker, which usually retails at Rs. 24,990, is currently available on Amazon at Rs. 9,999.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Speakers From JBL, Boat, Sony, and More Brands

Here is the list of the best deals that might interest you on Bluetooth speakers from brands like JBL, Boat, Sony, Marshall, Tribit, and MiVi. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 deal prices mentioned below include direct price cuts, exchange bonuses, and cashback offers.

While you pick the Bluetooth of your choice from the list below, you might want to also check out deals on headphones from Sony and JBL, and top discounts on soundbars.

