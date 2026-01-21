Technology News
English Edition
  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Soundbars From Sony, JBL, Zebronics, and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Soundbars From Sony, JBL, Zebronics, and More

Shoppers can avail of a five percent cashback offer, when they pay via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card or use Amazon UPI for transactions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 17:27 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Soundbars From Sony, JBL, Zebronics, and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 (pictured) can be bought for Rs 29,499

Highlights
  • Buyers get up to 60 percent off on select soundbar models
  • Premium soundbars from Bose and Sonos see major discounts
  • Budget soundbars from Mivi, Govo, and Boat get big price cuts
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering compelling deals on home entertainment audio, with soundbars seeing notable price drops across multiple categories. Buyers looking to enhance their TV audio can choose from a wide range of Dolby-backed soundbars that promise improved clarity, deeper bass, and a more immersive viewing experience. During the ongoing sale, select soundbars are available with discounts of up to 60 percent, along with No Cost EMI options on eligible purchases. These offers make premium and mid-range soundbars more accessible for users planning to upgrade their home audio setup.

SBI Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EMI payments, while Prime members can avail up to 12.5 percent off with SBI Card EMI. Buyers may also receive extra savings of up to 15 percent through coupons. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cardholders can earn unlimited five percent cashback when paying via the card or Amazon UPI. The e-commerce site confirms that all offers apply as per select terms and conditions.

As part of our ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 coverage, we have already shared deal roundups on headphones, portable speakers, all-in-one PCs for home and office use, and gaming laptops available during the sale.

This feature brings together discounted soundbars from brands like Sony, JBL, Bose, Sonos, LG, Sennheiser, Zebronics, Boat, Mivi, Govo, and Marshall, aimed at buyers looking for Dolby-supported audio systems at reduced prices.

Top Deals on Soundbars from Sony, JBL, Sonos, More in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Bose Ultra Soundbar, originally marked at Rs. 1,04,900, is now listed for Rs. 90,199. The Sonos Arc Ultra has dropped from Rs. 99,999 to Rs. 86,249 on Amazon, while the JBL Bar 1000 Pro sees a significant reduction from Rs. 1,29,999 to Rs. 65,999. Marshall's Heston 60 is also available at Rs. 65,999, down from its previous price of Rs. 1,69,999.

More affordable options are also on offer for those seeking strong value. Sony's HT-S20R is currently priced at Rs. 13,199, compared to its MRP of Rs. 23,990. The Mivi Superbars Cinematic has received a steep discount, dropping from Rs. 74,999 to Rs. 8,749. Govo GoSurround 990 is available for Rs. 8,349 instead of Rs. 36,999, while the Boat Aavante 2.1 1600D is listed at Rs. 4,499, down from Rs. 21,990, making it one of the most budget-friendly choices in the lineup.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Bose Ultra Soundbar Rs. 1,04,900 Rs. 90,199 Buy Now
Sonos Arc Ultra Rs. 99,999 Rs. 86,249 Buy Now
JBL Bar 1000 Pro Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 65,999 Buy Now
Marshall Heston 60 Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 65,999 Buy Now
Sennheiser Ambeo Mini Rs. 74,990 Rs. 39,249 Buy Now
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 Rs. 54,990 Rs. 29,499 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 19,749 Buy Now
LG S65TR 600W Rs. 34,990 Rs. 18,490 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R Rs. 23,990 Rs. 13,199 Buy Now
Mivi Superbars Cinematic Rs. 74,999 Rs. 8,749 Buy Now
Govo GoSurround 990 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 8,349 Buy Now
Boat Aavante 2.1 1600D Rs. 21,990 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
