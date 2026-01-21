Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering compelling deals on home entertainment audio, with soundbars seeing notable price drops across multiple categories. Buyers looking to enhance their TV audio can choose from a wide range of Dolby-backed soundbars that promise improved clarity, deeper bass, and a more immersive viewing experience. During the ongoing sale, select soundbars are available with discounts of up to 60 percent, along with No Cost EMI options on eligible purchases. These offers make premium and mid-range soundbars more accessible for users planning to upgrade their home audio setup.

SBI Card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible credit card and EMI payments, while Prime members can avail up to 12.5 percent off with SBI Card EMI. Buyers may also receive extra savings of up to 15 percent through coupons. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cardholders can earn unlimited five percent cashback when paying via the card or Amazon UPI. The e-commerce site confirms that all offers apply as per select terms and conditions.

As part of our ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 coverage, we have already shared deal roundups on headphones, portable speakers, all-in-one PCs for home and office use, and gaming laptops available during the sale.

This feature brings together discounted soundbars from brands like Sony, JBL, Bose, Sonos, LG, Sennheiser, Zebronics, Boat, Mivi, Govo, and Marshall, aimed at buyers looking for Dolby-supported audio systems at reduced prices.

Top Deals on Soundbars from Sony, JBL, Sonos, More in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Bose Ultra Soundbar, originally marked at Rs. 1,04,900, is now listed for Rs. 90,199. The Sonos Arc Ultra has dropped from Rs. 99,999 to Rs. 86,249 on Amazon, while the JBL Bar 1000 Pro sees a significant reduction from Rs. 1,29,999 to Rs. 65,999. Marshall's Heston 60 is also available at Rs. 65,999, down from its previous price of Rs. 1,69,999.

More affordable options are also on offer for those seeking strong value. Sony's HT-S20R is currently priced at Rs. 13,199, compared to its MRP of Rs. 23,990. The Mivi Superbars Cinematic has received a steep discount, dropping from Rs. 74,999 to Rs. 8,749. Govo GoSurround 990 is available for Rs. 8,349 instead of Rs. 36,999, while the Boat Aavante 2.1 1600D is listed at Rs. 4,499, down from Rs. 21,990, making it one of the most budget-friendly choices in the lineup.

