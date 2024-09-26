Technology News
Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features

Sony MDR-M1 headphones come with 6.3mm and 3.5mm detachable cables.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2024 17:28 IST
Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony MDR-M1 closed-back headphones sport an over-ear design

Highlights
  • Sony MDR-M1 studio headphones carry a 40mm neodymium driver
  • The closed back headphones offer a high-fidelity sound output
  • The Sony MDR-M1 design prevents sound leakage
Sony MDR-M1 closed-back headphones have been launched in India. They sport an over-ear design with soft, thick earpads and come with support for 6.3mm and 3.5mm detachable cables. The headphones offer users a 360-degree spatial sound experience, according to the company. They are said to offer a high-fidelity audio output and are aimed at professionals like music producers and artists. The company claims the headphones were developed with inputs from professional sound engineers like Battery Studios' Mike Piacentini and Berklee NYC's Akihiro Nishimura.

Sony MDR-M1 Headphones Price in India

Sony MDR-M1 headphones price is set in India at Rs. 19,990 and are available for purchase via Sony Centers, Sony authorised dealers, and e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. They will be available for purchase starting September 26. As a limited-time offer that ends on October 31, the headphones will be available at Rs. 17,990.

Sony MDR-M1 Headphones Features

The Sony MDR-M1 closed-back headphones sport an over-ear design with an adjustable headband and soft, thick earpads. They are aimed at music professionals and the design is claimed to offer a comfortable fit that helps reduce ear fatigue from long hours of use. 

The closed acoustic structure of the Sony MDR-M1 is also said to prevent sound leakage and minimise ambient noise interruptions which can help people while recording, mixing, or reviewing a music track. The headphones carry a 40mm neodymium driver that supports sound between 5Hz and 8KHz. They are said to offer a high-fidelity 360-degree spatial sound experience with low distortion.

Sony MDR-M1 studio headphones support 6.3mm and 3.5mm detachable cables. The cables are available in the box and measure 1.2m and 2.5m in size. The headphones weigh 216g and are offered in a singular black shade.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features
