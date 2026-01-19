Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has gone live with price cuts across several electronics categories, and true wireless earbuds continue to see strong demand. The sale, which started on January 16, builds on earlier deal roundups covering gaming accessories, smartphones, including the iQOO 15 and iPhone Air series, and tablets, and now turns attention to TWS earbuds across multiple price ranges. Shoppers are seeking better audio performance, active noise cancellation, and improved battery life at lower costs.

Alongside product discounts, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale features a mix of brand and platform-level offers. Realme is extending discounts of up to 65 percent on select Bluetooth headset models. Prime members can also access a cashback bonanza that offers a flat Rs. 250 cashback on purchases of Rs. 2,500 or more, subject to applicable terms and conditions. These deals are currently active and provide additional savings for eligible buyers.

Earlier, we shared detailed deal roundups focused on gaming accessories as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, along with coverage of smartphone offers on models like the iQOO 15, iPhone Air, OnePlus 15, and Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and a dedicated guide outlining the top tablet deals available during the 2026 sale.

This roundup brings together a selection of TWS earbuds available during the sale, featuring products from Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, Noise, JBL, Realme, and Boat.

Top Deals on TWS During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Sony's WF-1000XM5 has received a substantial markdown, with its price reduced from Rs. 29,990 to Rs. 19,989, bringing its premium features within easier reach. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE is also available at a lower cost during the sale, now priced at Rs. 11,999 compared to its original Rs. 14,999. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has dropped to Rs. 9,999 from Rs. 13,999, positioning it as a more accessible option in the upper mid-range TWS segment.

More affordable earbuds have seen even steeper cuts. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is currently listed at Rs. 2,699, down sharply from Rs. 9,999. Realme Buds T310 can be picked up for Rs. 1,899 instead of Rs. 3,999, while the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is available at Rs. 1,449, reduced from Rs. 1,999. Even the Boat Airdopes 800 is priced at just Rs. 999, a major drop from its MRP of Rs. 6,490.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.