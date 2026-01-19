Technology News
Top Deals on TWS During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon Prime members can also access a cashback bonanza that offers a flat Rs. 250 cashback during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 14:22 IST
Top Deals on TWS During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Sony WF-1000XM5 (pictured) can be bought for Rs 19,989

Highlights
  • Shoppers get deals on Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, JBL, Realme, and Boat
  • Premium earbuds like Sony's WF-1000XM5 see notable price drops
  • Prime offers and cashback deals add extra savings on TWS earbuds
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has gone live with price cuts across several electronics categories, and true wireless earbuds continue to see strong demand. The sale, which started on January 16, builds on earlier deal roundups covering gaming accessories, smartphones, including the iQOO 15 and iPhone Air series, and tablets, and now turns attention to TWS earbuds across multiple price ranges. Shoppers are seeking better audio performance, active noise cancellation, and improved battery life at lower costs.

Alongside product discounts, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale features a mix of brand and platform-level offers. Realme is extending discounts of up to 65 percent on select Bluetooth headset models. Prime members can also access a cashback bonanza that offers a flat Rs. 250 cashback on purchases of Rs. 2,500 or more, subject to applicable terms and conditions. These deals are currently active and provide additional savings for eligible buyers.

Earlier, we shared detailed deal roundups focused on gaming accessories as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, along with coverage of smartphone offers on models like the iQOO 15, iPhone Air, OnePlus 15, and Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and a dedicated guide outlining the top tablet deals available during the 2026 sale.

This roundup brings together a selection of TWS earbuds available during the sale, featuring products from Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, Noise, JBL, Realme, and Boat.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 has received a substantial markdown, with its price reduced from Rs. 29,990 to Rs. 19,989, bringing its premium features within easier reach. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE is also available at a lower cost during the sale, now priced at Rs. 11,999 compared to its original Rs. 14,999. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has dropped to Rs. 9,999 from Rs. 13,999, positioning it as a more accessible option in the upper mid-range TWS segment.

More affordable earbuds have seen even steeper cuts. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is currently listed at Rs. 2,699, down sharply from Rs. 9,999. Realme Buds T310 can be picked up for Rs. 1,899 instead of Rs. 3,999, while the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is available at Rs. 1,449, reduced from Rs. 1,999. Even the Boat Airdopes 800 is priced at just Rs. 999, a major drop from its MRP of Rs. 6,490.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony WF-1000XM5 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 19,989 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Rs. 14,999 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Noise Master Buds Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,749 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,299 Buy Now
JBL Tune Beam 2 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
Realme Buds Air 8 Rs. 5,299 Rs. 3,799 Buy Now
Boat Nirvana Crown Rs. 9,990 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,699 Buy Now
Realme Buds T310 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,449 Buy Now
Boat Airdopes 800 Rs. 6,490 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Impressive sound quality and active noise cancellation
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Lighter design and comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Silver
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Powerful bass
  • Good stereo sound on a budget
  • Dolby Audio support
  • Adaptive EQ
  • Bad
  • Not the best fit
  • Erratic connectivity while mode-changing
Read detailed boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Innovative case design
  • Long time fatigue-free use
  • Decent ANC
  • Good audio-tuning
  • Bad
  • Occasional high latency
  • Dual device connectivity not smooth
Read detailed Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Vivo V70 FE Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review: Effortlessly Cool

