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  • Poco C81 Pro Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.9 Inch Display and Unisoc T7250 Chip: Price, Specifications

Poco C81 Pro Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.9-Inch Display and Unisoc T7250 Chip: Price, Specifications

Poco C81 Pro sports an AI-backed rear camera unit including a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 10:42 IST
Poco C81 Pro Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.9-Inch Display and Unisoc T7250 Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C81 Pro is released in Black, Gold and Green colours

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Highlights
  • Poco C81 Pro runs on a Unisoc T7250 processor
  • It features a 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Poco C81 Pro packs 4GB of RAM
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Poco C81 Pro has been launched in select international markets. The new Poco C-series phone features a water-drop style notch display and runs on a Unisoc T7250 chipset. The Poco C81 Pro packs 4GB of RAM and is released in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. It flaunts a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and boasts a 6.9-inch LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and triple TÜV Rheinland certification. The Poco C81 Pro houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Poco C81 Pro Price, Colourways

 Pricing for the Poco C81 Pro starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 9,300) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants are priced at $109 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and $129 (roughly Rs. 12,000), respectively. The new phone is released in Black, Gold and Green colours, and it is currently available for purchase in select global markets.

Poco C81 Pro Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM Poco C81 Pro runs on HyperOS 3 and has a 6.9-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display is touted to deliver up to 650 nits of typical brightness and 800 nits in high-brightness mode. It has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly, and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free certifications. The screen has a water drop-style notch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the Poco C81 Pro has an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor manufactured using the 12nm process. The handset includes Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The onboard memory can be expanded virtually up to 8GB, while the storage can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

poco c81 pro inline Poco C81 Pro

Poco C81 Pro
Photo Credit: Poco

 

For optics, the Poco C81 Pro has a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, paired with an unspecified auxiliary lens. For selfies and videos, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The new Poco phone supports Wet Touch Technology 2.0, which is claimed to enable touch control even with wet, soapy, or oily fingers.

For connectivity, the Poco C81 Pro has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, and it supports facial recognition. Sensors on board are accelerometer, electronic compass, virtual ambient light sensor and virtual proximity sensor.

The Poco C81 Pro features a 6,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver more than 79 hours of music playback time on a single charge. It measures 171.56x79.47x8.15 mm and weighs 208 grams.

Poco C81 Pro

Poco C81 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Poco C81 Pro, Poco C81 Pro Price, Poco C81 Pro Specifications, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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