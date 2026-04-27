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Vivo Y500s Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Spcifications

This smartphone appears to share a lot in common with the Vivo Y500i that debuted in China in January.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 19:37 IST
Vivo Y500s Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Spcifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y500s comes in black, gold and silver colour options

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y500s supports up to 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Phone supports 44W fast charging and reverse charging
  • Smartphone offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage
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Vivo Y500s recently launched in China, joining the Chinese smartphone maker's expanding budget 5G lineup. The handset features a 7,200mAh battery, a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It also offers IP-rated protection for water, dust, and shock resistance. The smartphone appears similar to the Vivo Y500i that debuted in China in January, bringing incremental upgrades while retaining a large battery and entry-level hardware. Vivo launched the Y500 Pro in China in November 2025, and its successor was launched in the country on Monday.

Vivo Y500s Price, Availability

Pricing for the Vivo Y500s in China starts at CNY 1,800 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and costs CNY 2,200 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 12GB + 256GB as well as the 8GB + 512GB models, respectively. It is offered in Galaxy Silver, Obsidian Black, and Phoenix Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The handset is currently available in the country via the official e-store. The listing indicates that the Vivo Y500s has been available since March 2026 (via GSMArena).

Vivo Y500s Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y500s sports a 6.75-inch HD (1570 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 613 GPU. The handset comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Vivo Y500s features a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, while the front houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The phone is equipped with an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an electronic compass, along with an infrared remote control. The handset also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for security.

The Vivo Y500s packs a 7200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and reverse charging. It also features stereo dual speakers. The smartphone measures 166.64 x 78.43 x 8.39mm (8.49mm for the gold variant) and weighs 219g.

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Further reading: Vivo Y500s, Vivo Y500s Price, Vivo Y500s Features, Vivo Y500 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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