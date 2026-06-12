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  • Honor X80 Pro Max Surfaces Online via Leaked Live Images; Tipster Reveals Key Specifications

Honor X80 Pro Max Surfaces Online via Leaked Live Images; Tipster Reveals Key Specifications

Honor X80 Pro Max is said to run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 15:20 IST
Honor X80 Pro Max Surfaces Online via Leaked Live Images; Tipster Reveals Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X70 series will succeed the Honor X80 lineup

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Highlights
  • Honor X80 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display
  • It is said to come with support for 90W wired fast charging
  • Honor X80 Pro Max has a large circular camera module
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Honor X80 Pro Max is expected to go official soon, alongside the Honor X80 Pro and Honor X80. Ahead of the official announcement, live images of the Honor X80 Pro Max leaked online, offering an early look at the device's design. It is tipped to come with a circular-shaped rear camera module and dual-tone design. The Honor X80 Pro Max is tipped to feature an 11,000mAh battery with 90W charging support. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.

Honor X80 Pro Max Design, Features (Anticipated)

Multiple tipsters have shared purported hands-on images of the upcoming Honor X80 Pro Max on Weibo. The smartphone appears to feature a leather-textured rear panel with a dual-tone finish. The upper portion of the panel has a cream finish, while the lower half of the rear panel has an orange shade. The Honor branding is placed at the bottom in a gold-accented finish.

honor x80 pro max weibo Honor X80 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Weibo/ GeeK Lao Wang

 

On the rear, the Honor X80 Pro Max has a large circular camera module resembling previous Honor Magic series phones. The camera island appears to have a 50-megapixel camera. The handset appears to have slim and symmetrical bezels surrounding the display, along with a centrally placed punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

One of the leaked images also reveals the screen of the Honor X80 Pro Max. It suggests that the handset will have an OLED panel with 1,280×2,788-pixel resolution. It appears to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and an 11,000mAh battery.

The Honor X80 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display. It is said to come with support for 90W wired fast charging. It is said to come with full water-resistance certification and an enhanced drop-resistant design.

Honor X80 is likely to be launched later this month. So we can expect the Honor X80 Pro Max to tag along. The vanilla model is speculated to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC. It is likely to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a 10,000mAh battery.

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Further reading: Honor X80 Pro Max, Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications, Honor, Honor X80
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Honor X80 Pro Max Surfaces Online via Leaked Live Images; Tipster Reveals Key Specifications
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