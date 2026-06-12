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Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch With Custom Dimensity 9500 Chip Developed With MediaTek for Foldables

Vivo X Fold 6's new chipset is claimed to offer 111 percent increase in peak NPU performance compared to its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 13:49 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Confirmed to Launch With Custom Dimensity 9500 Chip Developed With MediaTek for Foldables

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 is already confirmed to ship with OriginOS 6 Fold

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Highlights
  • New chipset is advertised to optimise power consumption by 56 percent
  • Vivo X Fold 6 will succeed the Vivo X Fold 5
  • It is rumoured to feature an 8-inch inner screen
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Vivo X Fold 6 will land in the Chinese market soon. The exact launch date is still a mystery, but Vivo has started revealing some important details about the phone. It is confirmed to ship with a MediaTek chipset and several AI features. The new chipset is developed by MediaTek in association with Vivo. The Vivo X Fold 6 will debut as a successor to the Vivo X Fold 5. It could come with a 6,900mAh battery and a 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Vivo and MediaTek Co-Develop New Chip For Vivo X Fold 6

In the latest Weibo posts, Vivo product manager Han Boxiao announced that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be the first smartphone to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset. This chipset is said to be different from the standard MediaTek Dimensity 9500. Many flagships like Vivo X300 Pro and Oppo Find X9 Pro run on this Dimensity 9500 SoC. 

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mediatek dimensity 9500 MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The executive states that Vivo and MediaTek collaborated for nearly two years to custom-develop this mobile platform for foldable smartphones. The new chipset is claimed to offer a "111 percent" increase in peak NPU performance compared to its predecessor. It is also advertised to optimise power consumption by 56 percent. It is claimed to deliver "superior edge AI performance and a highly stable edge AI experience"

Vivo states that the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chip has been specifically developed for the foldable's large display and AI-driven features. The AI voice engine of the new chipset is said to deliver increased offline speech transcription speed. The AI-generated summaries are said to be up to 57 percent faster with this model. The chipset also advertised to bring improvements in AI ​​File Manager's AI reasoning capabilities, Text summarisation, AI-powered question-and-answer functions, and the Atomic Workbench feature for multitasking.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is already confirmed to ship with OriginOS 6 Fold. It is rumoured to feature an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.51-inch outer display. It could pack a 6,900mAh battery, and the outward-facing camera setup of the phone could include a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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