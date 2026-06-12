Lenovo has launched the Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds in China as the latest addition to its Yoga product lineup. The new true wireless stereo earphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB, 12.2mm dynamic drivers, and support for dual-device connectivity. Lenovo has also integrated the earbuds with its Yoga PC ecosystem through instant pairing and software-based controls. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 36 hours of total battery life with the charging case and support fast charging for quicker top-ups.

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Price, Availability

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are reportedly priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 8,300) in China. As part of an introductory offer, buyers can purchase them at a discounted price of CNY 509 (roughly Rs. 7,200) for a limited period. The earbuds are available in a pale off-white colourway through JD.com.

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are equipped with 12.2mm dynamic drivers. For audio, the earbuds support ANC of up to 40dB. Each earbud houses three microphones for voice and video calls. Lenovo says the earbuds use voiceprint recognition and environmental noise cancellation technology to separate the user's voice from surrounding background noise during calls and online meetings.

On the connectivity front, the Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds pair instantly when the charging case is opened. When paired with a Lenovo Yoga PC, users receive a dedicated connection pop-up on the screen. The earbuds also support simultaneous connections with two devices across different operating systems. Users can switch between connected devices through a triple-tap gesture on the earbuds.

The Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are said to deliver up to seven hours of playback on a single charge when active noise cancellation is disabled. Total battery life can extend to up to 36 hours when used with the charging case, according to the company. With active noise cancellation enabled, battery life is rated at up to 4.5 hours on the earbuds and up to 24 hours, including the charging case. Lenovo has included fast-charging support. A 10-minute charge is claimed to provide up to two hours of playback time. A full charge takes approximately one hour.

Each Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Noise Cancelling earbud weighs 4.7g and carries an IPX4 rating for resistance against sweat and light splashes. The charging case features a rounded pebble-shaped design.