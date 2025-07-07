Noise Buds F1 Review: Best TWS Under Rs. 1,200?

Noise Buds F1 hit the domestic market in May. These budget TWS earphones are claimed to be designed in India. They feature 11mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The earbuds are rated IPX5 for water resistance. Along with the charging case, they are said to offer a total playback time of up to 50 hours. This impressive battery life is marketed as being paired with equally big sound, all within a suspiciously low budget. But do these budget earbuds truly live up to the claim?

Noise Buds F1 Design and Features: Light, Matte, Compact

Water and dust resistance - IPX5

Colours - Calm Beige, Carbon Black, Mint Green, True Purple

The Noise Buds F1 earphones come packed in a clamshell-style charging case with a matte finish on the top and bottom, while the sides are bordered with a glossy trim. The USB Type-C port is located on the right side, and at the front, there's an LED indicator for pairing alerts or battery notifications. The case is light and compact, making it easy to carry around or slip into your pocket. Maybe don't toss it in with keys or coins, as the matte areas are prone to scratches. You'll likely need both hands to open the case. You could try with one, but like me, you might fail.

The touch sensors on each earbud are fairly accurate

Inside the case, the Noise Buds F1 earbuds are placed horizontally, both facing outward. They are rated IPX5 for water resistance. The inner side of the stem, which houses the charging connectors, has a glossy finish, while the other three sides feature the same matte texture as the case's top. The earbuds come fitted with medium-sized silicone ear tips by default, which fit me best, relatively speaking. The box also includes small and large tip options, along with some literature, stickers, and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable.

The fit of the Noise Buds F1 is comfortable, all things (price range) considered. That said, after two to three hours of continuous use, I needed to take them off for a few minutes before I could use them again. These aren't the best-fitting TWS earphones on the market, but they could make a decent workout companion, assuming your routine involves brisk walking rather than jumping jacks.

Noise Buds F1 Specifications: Few but Fruitful?

Driver - 11mm

Companion App - No

Gesture controls - Yes

The Noise Buds F1 offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support the SBC audio codec. These TWS earphones are equipped with 11mm drivers. There are glossy sections near the top of the stems where the fairly accurate touch sensors are located.

In the box, Noise packs two additional ear tip options

A single tap on the right earbud increases the volume, while a single tap on the left earbud decreases it. Double-tapping either earbud will pause or play a music track or video. Triple-pressing the left earbud takes you to the previous track, while the same action on the right skips to the next one. Pressing the right earbud four times activates the voice assistant on your paired device.

The Buds F1 also support a dedicated low-latency gaming mode. To activate it, press and hold either earbud for two seconds. A Megatron-like voice welcomes you with the battle cry “We Fight!” Repeating the same action exits the mode, this time with a “Game Over!” announcement.

The USB Type-C port is located on the right side

Admittedly, all these gestures can seem overwhelming at first. However, most of them are intuitive enough, and it won't be long before you get used to them. Not “if,” because there's no other option—the Noise Buds F1 lack a companion app to help manage these functions. Does that make them feel a bit lonely? Perhaps. But depending on your usage habits and needs, you may or may not feel the app's absence.

Noise Buds F1 Performance and Battery Life: Promise Delivered

ANC - No

Battery Life - 8 hours (earbuds); 42 hours (case)

Fast Charging - Yes (claimed 150 minutes with 10 minutes charge)

Bluetooth - v5.3

Speaking of things that are absent—ANC. The pair of Noise Buds F1 headsets does not actively cancel noise. Passively? Some, not a significant amount. You will still be able to hear the TV in the next room, although it will be somewhat muffled. I do not mind, though, as I am aware of the friendship it offers my pockets instead. There will be compromises in this budget, and the lack of an app or active noise cancellation support is something I am happy to settle without.

During the review period, the earphones offered over 48 hours of total playback time

Now, back onto things that are present. Battery. The company does not reveal the size of the batteries it packs into the Noise Buds F1 earphones or their case. The earphones, together with the case, are claimed to last for up to 50 hours. It took me more than eight days to completely drain the battery, with an average of six hours of daily usage, resulting in over 48 hours of playback time. In simple words, they promise what they deliver, without much fuss.

The Noise Buds F1 earphones also offer a decent calling experience. Indoors, you are likely to face no problems with making clear calls. Once you step outside, even onto your windy terrace, the clarity dips significantly. But for a call-averse person like me, this is a non-issue.

Finally, let's talk about the sound. For its price range, the soundstage that the Noise Buds F1 offers is decent—a big plus, because while it could be worse, there are hardly any better options at this range. The overall sound experience these earbuds deliver is boxy. The bass isn't as punchy as what you might find in some other budget offerings. It's passable at best for some, even if it felt squarely adequate to me. That said, the sound is relatively balanced, with mids and highs that are pretty stable. From Chaar Diwaari's “Thehra” to Franz Ferdinand's “Take Me Out,” you get a smooth and clear audio experience. Your favourite tracks may always sound like it is coming from the next room, but at least they are clear, not muddled. However, once you crank the volume up to 80 percent or higher, distortion becomes quite noticeable.

The gesture controls on the earphones are mostly intuitive

The gaming mode on the Noise Buds F1 performs well. There's little to no lag, and in games like Call of Duty: Mobile, sounds such as footsteps or gunshots come through clearly and distinctly. At this price point, they're a solid option for casual gamers.

Noise Buds F1: Verdict

At Rs. 1,099, you're obviously not getting a concert-like experience or anything close to a cinematic ambience with the Noise Buds F1. But if you're anything like me and dread stepping out of the house without a headset, these are for you. Even if they don't satisfy the audiophile in you, they'll keep your brain busy enough to ignore the traffic or the crowd around you. And they last forever, if forever was almost nine days! A whole work week can pass you by, but a single full charge of these earphones will stay with you. Despite the lack of a companion app, they can be your trusty companion, especially if you're on a shoestring budget.

Although if ANC is among your non-negotiables, these are not for you. You can instead check out the Noise Buds N1 Pro (Review), which offers a decent ANC performance at the given budget. They will cost you slightly more than the Buds F1, as they are currently retailing at Rs. 1,499. At Rs 1,799, you can also try the Redmi Buds 5C (Review), for effective ANC as well as app support.