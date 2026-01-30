Technology News
Noise Master Buds 2 to Offer ANC Improvements Driven by New Earbud Design

The Noise Master Buds 2 will be available for purchase in the global markets by the end of February.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 January 2026 16:10 IST
Noise Master Buds 2 to Offer ANC Improvements Driven by New Earbud Design

Photo Credit: Noise

The Master Buds 2 will have the signature vinyl disc-inspired design for the charging case

Highlights
  • The earbuds could be redesigned, edge-based in-ear earbud
  • The buds will continue to offer Sound by Bose tuning
  • Noise Master Buds 2 will be offered in two signature colourways
Noise is expected to expand its flagship audio lineup in India with the introduction of the Noise Master Buds 2. Gadgets 360 has learnt from sources that the successor to 2025's Master Buds could be a more meaningful upgrade than a routine generational refresh. Among the expected upgrades is improved ANC that may not only be algorithm-driven, but also a consequence of changes to the earbuds' shape and internal structure.

Noise Master Buds 2 Upgrades

According to industry sources, the upcoming Noise product will be moving away from the familiar rounded earbud profile of the original Master Buds. The upcoming earbuds are rumoured to feature a more defined edge-based design to achieve a tighter, more consistent seal in the ear canal.

A leaked design visual of the product obtained by Gadgets 360 hints towards more sculpted housing with subtle flat edges around the earbud. There appears to be a layered structure around the ear tip area, which could be the new internal acoustic structure. The tip of the earbud looks slightly extended and more pronounced, possibly for a more snug in-ear placement.

noise master buds 2 Noise

Early visual of the Noise Master Buds 2 earbud design

Another expected change is an internal acoustic structure designed to limit sound leakage. This may work in conjunction with the revamped design to improve the passive noise isolation. across a broader range of everyday sounds. These physical changes are expected to contribute towards active noise cancellation (ANC) refinements on the Noise Master Buds 2, alongside algorithm-driven improvements.

The brand first announced Noise Master Buds 2 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas earlier this month. Building upon the first-generation model, the upcoming TWS earbuds are confirmed to feature Sound by Bose technology. The Master Buds 2 will have the signature vinyl disc-inspired design for the charging case.

Among the confirmed upgrades are an upgraded audio experience, including richer acoustics, deeper bass, clearer highs, and enhanced spatial precision. The earphones will be offered in two colour options, though the company has not disclosed the exact names of the shades.

The Noise Master Buds 2 will be available for purchase in the global markets by the end of February.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
