Noise is expected to expand its flagship audio lineup in India with the introduction of the Noise Master Buds 2. Gadgets 360 has learnt from sources that the successor to 2025's Master Buds could be a more meaningful upgrade than a routine generational refresh. Among the expected upgrades is improved ANC that may not only be algorithm-driven, but also a consequence of changes to the earbuds' shape and internal structure.

Noise Master Buds 2 Upgrades

According to industry sources, the upcoming Noise product will be moving away from the familiar rounded earbud profile of the original Master Buds. The upcoming earbuds are rumoured to feature a more defined edge-based design to achieve a tighter, more consistent seal in the ear canal.

A leaked design visual of the product obtained by Gadgets 360 hints towards more sculpted housing with subtle flat edges around the earbud. There appears to be a layered structure around the ear tip area, which could be the new internal acoustic structure. The tip of the earbud looks slightly extended and more pronounced, possibly for a more snug in-ear placement.

Early visual of the Noise Master Buds 2 earbud design

Another expected change is an internal acoustic structure designed to limit sound leakage. This may work in conjunction with the revamped design to improve the passive noise isolation. across a broader range of everyday sounds. These physical changes are expected to contribute towards active noise cancellation (ANC) refinements on the Noise Master Buds 2, alongside algorithm-driven improvements.

The brand first announced Noise Master Buds 2 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas earlier this month. Building upon the first-generation model, the upcoming TWS earbuds are confirmed to feature Sound by Bose technology. The Master Buds 2 will have the signature vinyl disc-inspired design for the charging case.

Among the confirmed upgrades are an upgraded audio experience, including richer acoustics, deeper bass, clearer highs, and enhanced spatial precision. The earphones will be offered in two colour options, though the company has not disclosed the exact names of the shades.

The Noise Master Buds 2 will be available for purchase in the global markets by the end of February.