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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Launched in India, Galaxy Book 6 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series laptops are powered by Intel Panther Lake processors.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 12:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Launched in India, Galaxy Book 6 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series features a 2-megapixel webcam

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 6 is offered in two colourways
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra features up to 32GB of RAM
  • The 16-inch Galaxy Book 6 Pro packs a 78.07Wh battery
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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series was launched in India on Friday, more than a month after it was introduced in the UK and other markets. The series includes the flagship Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and the standard Galaxy Book 6 models. The three laptops are confirmed to go on sale in the country via the company's online store and the Samsung authorised offline retail outlets. The Ultra and Pro models ship in a single shade, while the standard model is offered in two colour options. The new Galaxy Book 6 series laptops are powered by Intel's latest Panther Lake processors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Price in India, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra in India starts at Rs. 2,42,990 for the variant featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor. Meanwhile, the 14-inch Galaxy Book 6 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 1,78,990 for the base variant with Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The laptops are offered in a single Gray colourway.

Lastly, the price of the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 6 in India starts at Rs. 1,27,990 for the same processor, RAM, and storage configuration as the Pro model. The laptop will be available in Gray and Silver colour options.

However, these are the effective prices of the new laptops, which might include bank discounts. Moreover, the company is offering up to 24-month interest-free EMI options or up to Rs. 5,000 cashback offer. With a valid student ID, customers can get additional benefits of up to 10 percent.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series will be available for purchase in India via the Samsung online store and other Samsung authorised offline retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra Specifications, Features

The flagship Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop is equipped with a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880x1,800 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen, delivering up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also gets an anti-reflective coating. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 Evo Edition processor, along with an Intel NPU, delivering up to 50 TOPS, and an Nvidia GeForce 5070 GPU.

Moreover, the laptop features up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB PCle SSD for internal storage. The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra features a 2-megapixel 1080p Full-HD webcam. The company has equipped the laptop with a Samsung Two Tone Pro backlit keyboard and a haptic touch trackpad. It is also backed by an 80.20Wh battery with 140W wired fast charging.

The list of I/O ports on the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a MicroSD card slot, an audio jack, and one HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop measures 356.9×248×15.4mm in dimensions, and weighs about 1.89kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro runs on the same Windows version as the Ultra model. It sports up to a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen with an anti-reflective coating. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 Evo Edition processor, coupled with the Intel Arc Graphics integrated GPU.

It also gets the same RAM, storage, NPU, webcam, I/O ports, backlit keyboard, and trackpad as the flagship Galaxy Book 6 Ultra. The 16-inch model features a 78.07Wh battery, and the 14-inch model is backed by a 67.18Wh battery. The models measure 356.9×248.0×11.9mm and 314.2×220.6×11.6mm, and weigh about 1.59kg and 1.24kg, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Specifications, Features

Coming to the standard model, the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 also shares the OS, I/O ports, RAM, SSD, backlit keyboard, webcam, and trackpad as the Pro and the Ultra models. There will be three display variants available, including a 16-inch touchscreen model, a 16-inch non-touch model, and a 14-inch non-touch model. The top-end Galaxy Book 6 features a 16-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS touchscreen, with up to 350 nits of peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, along with an Intel NPU, offering up to 49 TOPS, and an integrated GPU. The laptop features support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. While the non-touch model measures 357.1×248.0×14.9mm, the touch variant is 357.1×248.0×16.8mm in dimensions. Lastly, the 14-inch option measures 313.4×221.1×14.9mm.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 6, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra India Launch, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro India Launch, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Price in India, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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