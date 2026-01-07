Noise Master Buds 2 was launched at CES 2026, as the company's newest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset with Sound by Bose technology and succeed the original Master Buds launched in India last year. The new model retains the signature vinyl disc-inspired design for the charging case. The Noise Master Buds 2 is set to go on sale next month. The original Noise Master Buds has a 12.4mm driver in each earphone, supports the LHDC audio codec, and offers up to 49dB of Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with dual device connectivity.

Noise Master Buds 2 to Be Available Globally in February

Noise Master Buds 2, tuned with Sound by Bose technology, are confirmed to be available for purchase globally by the end of February. The earphones will be offered in two colour options, though the company has not disclosed the exact names of the shades.

Like the predecessor, the Master Buds 2 feature a vinyl disc-inspired case design, complete with a light bar that mimics the position of a vinyl needle. While full specifications of the earphones are still under wraps, Noise claims the new product will offer an upgraded audio experience, including richer acoustics, deeper bass, clearer highs, and enhanced spatial precision.

Noise launched the Master Buds in India in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 in Onyx, Silver, and Titanium shades. The earphones feature 12.4mm titanium drivers and support up to 49dB ANC. They also came with Sound by Bose technology and offer a transparency mode.

The Noise Master Buds support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec and support dual connectivity, which allows users to pair the earphones with two devices simultaneously. The earphones also offer Google Fast Pair, Find My Device, and spatial audio support. They are compatible with the Noise Audio app. They are advertised to provide up to 44 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC turned off, and up to 34 hours with ANC, with the case.