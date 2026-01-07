Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Master Buds 2 With Sound by Bose, Familar Design Unveiled at CES 2026

Noise Master Buds 2 With Sound by Bose, Familar Design Unveiled at CES 2026

Noise Master Buds 2 confirmed to come in two colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2026 17:05 IST
Noise Master Buds 2 With Sound by Bose, Familar Design Unveiled at CES 2026

Photo Credit: Noise

Like the predecessor, the case of Master Buds 2 has a vinyl disc-inspired design

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Noise has launched its Master Buds 2 during CES 2026
  • Noise launched the Master Buds in India in February last year
  • Noise Master Buds support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec
Advertisement

Noise Master Buds 2 was launched at CES 2026, as the company's newest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset with Sound by Bose technology and succeed the original Master Buds launched in India last year. The new model retains the signature vinyl disc-inspired design for the charging case. The Noise Master Buds 2 is set to go on sale next month. The original Noise Master Buds has a 12.4mm driver in each earphone, supports the LHDC audio codec, and offers up to 49dB of Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with dual device connectivity.

Noise Master Buds 2 to Be Available Globally in February

Noise Master Buds 2, tuned with Sound by Bose technology, are confirmed to be available for purchase globally by the end of February. The earphones will be offered in two colour options, though the company has not disclosed the exact names of the shades.

Like the predecessor, the Master Buds 2 feature a vinyl disc-inspired case design, complete with a light bar that mimics the position of a vinyl needle. While full specifications of the earphones are still under wraps, Noise claims the new product will offer an upgraded audio experience, including richer acoustics, deeper bass, clearer highs, and enhanced spatial precision.

Noise launched the Master Buds in India in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 in Onyx, Silver, and Titanium shades. The earphones feature 12.4mm titanium drivers and support up to 49dB ANC. They also came with Sound by Bose technology and offer a transparency mode.

The Noise Master Buds support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec and support dual connectivity, which allows users to pair the earphones with two devices simultaneously. The earphones also offer Google Fast Pair, Find My Device, and spatial audio support. They are compatible with the Noise Audio app. They are advertised to provide up to 44 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC turned off, and up to 34 hours with ANC, with the case.

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Innovative case design
  • Long time fatigue-free use
  • Decent ANC
  • Good audio-tuning
  • Bad
  • Occasional high latency
  • Dual device connectivity not smooth
Read detailed Noise Master Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Noise Master Buds 2, Noise Master Buds 2 Specifications, Noise, Noise Master Buds, CES, CES 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
YouTube Music Users Raise Concerns Over AI-Generated Songs Flooding Their Recommendations

Related Stories

Noise Master Buds 2 With Sound by Bose, Familar Design Unveiled at CES 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  4. Apple Could Finally Bring This Camera Upgrade With Its iPhone 21 Lineup
  5. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  6. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  7. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  8. Noise Master Buds 2 Unveiled at CES 2026 Ahead of February Launch
  9. Tron: Ares Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. “Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary
  2. Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January
  3. CES 2026: Razer Unveils Project Ava, an Echo-Like AI Holographic Device for Gamers
  4. CES 2026: Infinix Showcases Always-on Satellite Communication, Bladeless Fan Technologies
  5. Noise Master Buds 2 With Sound by Bose, Familar Design Unveiled at CES 2026
  6. Tron: Ares Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  7. YouTube Music Users Raise Concerns Over AI-Generated Songs Flooding Their Recommendations
  8. Honeymoon Se Hatya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table OTT Release Date Revealed
  10. CES 2026: Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad Laptop Models Updated With Latest Intel, AMD and Snapdragon Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »