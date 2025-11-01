The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently announced the simplification of the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for FASTag users. In recent weeks, rumours surfaced that FASTag services would be discontinued for vehicles found non-compliant with the guidelines issued by the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL). However, the authority issued a clarification dismissing the claims, confirming that vehicle users will be provided sufficient opportunity to complete the KYV process.

From information about KYV to a step-by-step guide on the updation process, here's all you need to know.

What is KYV?

KYV stands for Know Your Vehicle. It is an extension of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process that is mandated for the issuance of FASTag. Owners are required to submit their vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC), vehicle image, and several other required details to ensure that the FASTag has been properly affixed to the correct vehicle.

#NHAI Simplifies KYV Process for #FASTag Users!



To further enhance user convenience and ensure a smooth National Highway experience, NHAI has simplified the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) guidelines for FASTag users.



➡️Under the simplified guidelines, only the front picture showing… pic.twitter.com/veJrBuzCNw — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) October 30, 2025

The KYV is also meant to ensure compliance with the One Vehicle, One Tag (OVOT) mandate, which was introduced on October 31, 2024. It was issued after instances of vehicle owners using a single FASTag across multiple vehicles, using tags issued for private cars on commercial vehicles, and even simply keeping them in their wallets instead of affixing them to the windshield.

The KYV process will have to be repeated every three years to keep the database up-to-date and ensure continued compliance with the IHMCL guidelines.

KYV is a mandatory compliance to mitigate issues of FASTag misuse. While NHAI has temporarily paused the discontinuation of non-compliant tags, vehicle owners are advised to complete the KYV updation process as soon as possible.

If the KYV process is not completed within the provided timeframe or is rejected, your FASTag could be at risk of getting hot-listed or blocked, resulting in longer wait times at toll plazas and potential penalties.

Requirements for Updating KYV

Completion of the KYV process requires several documents. This includes several images of your vehicle, vehicle documents, and affixation of the FASTag on its windshield. Previously, the process also involved side-view images of the vehicle; however, that has been made redundant.

Here are the documents you need to have for updating your vehicle's KYV:

Photo of your front view of your vehicle. Ensure that the license plate and the FASTag sticker affixed to the windshield are clearly visible, along with the vehicle's edges. Photo of the affixed FASTag from inside the vehicle, ensuring that the tag serial number is clearly visible. Front and back images of the Registration Certificate (RC)

The KYV process can be completed via the issuing bank or platform's website or mobile application. Here's how to update it:

1. Log in to your FASTag account on the FASTag provider's app or website. Airtel Payments Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Park+, SBI, and IDFC First Bank are some of the popular FASTag issuers in India.

2. Select FASTag services and navigate to the KYV section. It is generally found under Account Settings or the Profile tab.

3. The page should now show your vehicle details, such as the license plate number, VIN/Chassis number, and Engine number. Verify and make the changes, if necessary.

4. Now, upload the aforementioned required photos and select Submit.

5. You will receive a confirmation message on the screen, and the documents uploaded above will be sent to the bank or the issuing company for verification.

As per NHAI, vehicle owners can contact the issuing bank for any assistance in the KYV updation process. They can also lodge complaints and raise queries on the National Highway Helpline Number, 1033, if their updation process is rejected.

FAQs

1. What is KYV?

KYV stands for Know Your Vehicle and is an extension of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process that is mandated for the issuance and continued usage of FASTag.

2. Is updating KYV mandatory?

Yes, updating KYV is a mandatory process. Non-compliance may result in the FASTag getting hot-listed or blocked.

3. Where can I update my vehicle's KYV?

The KYV process can be completed via the issuing bank or platform's website or mobile application.

4. Is the KYV updation process free?

Yes, the KYV updation process is completely free of charge.

5. What should I do if my KYV request is rejected?

Vehicle owners can lodge complaints and raise queries on the National Highway Helpline Number, 1033, if their updation process is rejected.