  Rimac Nevera R Debuts As the World's Fastest Production Spec Electric Hypercar: All You Need to Know

Rimac Nevera R Debuts As the World’s Fastest Production-Spec Electric Hypercar: All You Need to Know

Rimac Nevera R becomes only the second track car to cross the 2,000 hp threshold, following the introduction of 2,300 hp Koenigsegg Gemera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 14:59 IST
Rimac Nevera R Debuts As the World’s Fastest Production-Spec Electric Hypercar: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Rimac

Only 40 units of Rimac Nevera R will be produced worldwide, the company has announced

Highlights
  • Rimac Nevera R is claimed to have a top speed of 412 kmph
  • It is powered by four electric permanent magnet motors
  • Its price starts at $2.5 million and only 40 units will be produced
Croatian automotive manufacturer Rimac Automobili recently unveiled its latest electric hypercar – the Nevera R – at the Monterey Car Week. It improves upon several aspects of the Nevera which was already billed the world's fastest production-spec electric vehicle (EV), capable of accelerating from 0-100 kilometres per hour (kmph) in just 1.81 seconds. While both these EVs may have similar body architecture and design elements, the new Rimac Nevera R gets chassis advancements, torque-vectoring innovations and more power – all of which contribute to the electric hypercar in achieving unprecedented acceleration times.

Here's all you need to know about Rimac's latest hypercar.

Rimac Nevera R Price

With extremely limited production numbers even by the automotive company's standards, the Rimac Nevera R is priced at about $2.5 million (roughly Rs. 21 crore). This makes the Nevera R equally expensive as the standard Nevera which debuted in August 21 with a planned production of 150 units.

Rimac says it has already begun taking pre-orders of the Nevera R and with just 40 units of the electric hypercar to be produced, it is sure to get snapped up pretty quickly.

Rimac Nevera R Performance, Powertrain and Battery

Rimac Nevera R is powered by quad permanent-magnet electric motors – one powering each wheel – capable of producing a total output of 2,107 horsepower (hp), an upgrade of 193 hp over the Nevera. With this sheer electric power, the electric hypercar is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 1.81 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 4.38 seconds, and 0-300 kmph in just 8.66 seconds – numbers that place it alongside some of the fastest production-spec hypercars in the world.

It also becomes only the second track car to cross the 2,000 hp threshold, following the introduction of the 2,300 hp Koenigsegg Gemera.

rimac nevera r 1 Rimac Nevera R

Rimac Nevera R Gets New Michelin Cup 2 Tyres
Photo Credit: Rimac

While these figures may seem similar to the Nevera, Rimac says the R-spec can outperform it in every other metric. Only 30 percent of the total parts of the standard Nevera are used in the new R-spec vehicle, according to the automotive company.

Rimac says Nevera R has a top speed of 412 kmph with manufacturer oversight, courtesy of better aerodynamics, lower stance, more downforce and improved grip compared to the Nevera. It also sports a large carbon fibre rear wing which, coupled with intakes and a large diffuser, is claimed to improve the aerodynamic efficiency by 10 percent while also providing a 15 percent downforce boost. The vehicle comes with several driving modes, ranging from comfortable to track.

To handle the sheer power generated by the Nevera R, Rimac has introduced new carbon-ceramic EVO2 brakes with a silicone matrix layer which are housed inside 20-inch and 21-inch Michelin Cup 2 tyres on the front and back, respectively. The company has also improved the torque vectoring courtesy of its new All-Wheel Torque technology that enables tighter and sharper cornering.

Achieving these mind-boggling numbers requires an equally powerful battery, which the Rimac Nevera R comes powered by. It is backed by a 108 kWh battery pack that now comprises of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The battery pack supports peak charging speeds of 500 kW and an estimated range of about 400 kilometres.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Official-Looking Marketing Images Surface Online
Rimac Nevera R Debuts As the World’s Fastest Production-Spec Electric Hypercar: All You Need to Know
