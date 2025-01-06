The 2025 Ather 450 series was unveiled in India on Saturday. The latest lineup of the Bengaluru-based startup's electric scooter comprises three variants — Ather 450, Ather 450X, and Ather 450 Apex. While all models have received a price hike in India, they come equipped with several upgraded features such as a multi-mode traction control system, ‘Magic Twist' regenerative braking as standard across all models, and more range compared to the previous generation electric scooters.

2025 Ather 450 Series Price in India

The 2025 Ather 450 series price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-showroom) for the 450S model. Meanwhile, the 2025 Ather 450X is offered with two battery pack options — 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh, priced at Rs. 1,46,999 (ex-showroom) and Rs. 1,56,999 (ex-showroom), respectively. The 2025 Ather 450 Apex now costs Rs. 1,99,999 (ex-showroom).

When purchasing the electric scooter, buyers can opt for a Pro pack which costs between Rs. 14,001-Rs. 20,000, depending on the model of the EV.

2025 Ather 450 Series Specifications

All models in the 2025 Ather 450 series come equipped with a new multi-mode traction control system which offers three dedicated modes of torque intervention — rain, rally, and road. The rain mode limits acceleration for a safe ride during wet conditions, while the rally mode brings the most subtle tweaks, enabling the rider to get across rough or uneven terrain. Meanwhile, the road mode is offered as a best-of-both-worlds option, creating a balance between fast acceleration and safety for everyday rides.

Ather also brings the Magic Twist regenerative braking to its 2025 450 series. It allows riders to control the electric scooter with a single throttle. While the acceleration action remains the same, they can decelerate by throttling backwards, which also invokes regenerative braking in the process to charge the battery.

Those opting for the Pro pack can get the new Ather Stack. It brings six functions including WhatsApp on Dash, Share Live Location, Ping My Scooter, Alexa Skills, and more. The company also offers two new colourways — Stealth Blue and Hyper Sand.

As per Ather, its 2025 450 series now comes with a longer claimed range and reduced charging times. The Ather 450S is now said to have a maximum Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 122 kilometres and a 0-80 percent charging time of 5 hours and 30 minutes. The standard Ather 450X claims an IDC range of 126 kilometres and a 3-hour charging time, while the 3.7kWh model extends the range to 161 kilometres with a charging time of 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The top-of-the-line 2025 Ather 450 Apex is claimed to have an IDC range of 157 kilometres and a 0-100 percent charging time of 5 hours and 45 minutes.