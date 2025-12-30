Technology News
PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Card Before December 31

Here’s a step-by-step guide to link your PAN card with Aadhaar before the December 31, 2025, deadline.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 December 2025 09:05 IST
PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Card Before December 31

Photo Credit: X/@IncomeTaxIndia

Indian citizens can now complete the process easily through the Income Tax e-filing portal

Highlights
  • Indian citizens can link PAN and Aadhaar via multiple methods
  • Individuals should ensure their names and DOB match for successful link
  • Linking PAN with Aadhaar keeps it active and prevents penalties
India's PAN and Aadhaar linking deadline ends on December 31, a cut-off set by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), under the Ministry of Finance. Linking the two identity cards keeps PAN cards operative for tax filings and key financial tasks. With the deadline around the corner, millions of taxpayers are rushing to complete the process online, but some may not be sure where to start, how it works or what documents they need. This guide walks you through the step-by-step process to link PAN and Aadhaar.

What Is PAN-Aadhaar Linking?

Before diving into how to link your PAN with Aadhaar, here's a quick refresher on what these documents are and why the government wants them connected. PAN Card is a 10-character alphanumeric identifier issued by the Income Tax Department. It's used for tax returns, high-value transactions, opening bank accounts and more. On the other hand, Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), based on biometric and demographic data. It serves as a universal identity proof.

The government mandates PAN-Aadhaar linking to minimise tax evasion, ensure a unified identity ecosystem and reduce fraudulent use of multiple PANs. From a compliance standpoint, unlinked PANs risk being treated as invalid, which can affect tax filings and refund claims.

How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Card

The process to link your PAN with Aadhaar is quick and can be done online for most users. Below are the main methods available:

Linking PAN-Aadhaar Online via Income Tax e-Filing Portal

  1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing website.
  2. Under the Quick Links section, click Link Aadhaar.
  3. Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as per Aadhaar.
  4. Click on **Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax** to proceed with the payment.
  5. Confirm your PAN once more, and add your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
  6. You will receive an OTP. Submit it to the redirected page.
  7. That's it. The process is complete.

Ensure the name, date of birth and gender on your PAN and Aadhaar match exactly. Minor mismatches (like abbreviations or spelling differences) may lead to linking failures.

Linking PAN-Aadhaar Cards via SMS

If you don't want to use a browser, you can follow these steps to link via SMS:

  1. Type this message, following the exact format, from your registered mobile number: UIDPAN<space><12-digit Aadhaar><space><10-digit PAN>
  2. Send this SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered number
  3. You will receive an acknowledgement SMS after sending this.

Common Checks Before Linking PAN and Aadhaar Card

Before you hit submit, make sure the names, date of birth, and gender match exactly on both PAN and Aadhaar. Ensure your Aadhaar is active and valid, and the mobile number linked to Aadhaar is operational (required for OTP validation). Mismatch issues are among the top reasons why linking attempts fail, and correcting them early saves time.

If you don't link your PAN and Aadhaar before December 31, your PAN could be treated as inoperative. An inoperative PAN may lead to failed filing of income tax returns, complications with tax refunds or high-value financial transactions, higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) under certain conditions, and problems with opening bank accounts, mutual fund accounts or making large purchases.

FAQs

1. Can I link PAN and Aadhaar after December 31?
Yes, but your PAN may be marked inoperative until you complete linking.

2. Is there a fee for PAN-Aadhaar linking online?
No. Linking via the income tax portal or SMS is free.

3. What if my name is different on PAN and Aadhaar?
You may need to update one of the documents so names match before linking.

4. Can I link multiple PANs to one Aadhaar?
No. Only one PAN can be linked to a single Aadhaar.

5. What if my Aadhaar is not active?
Ensure your Aadhaar is verified and functional before attempting to link.

Further reading: PAN, PAN Aadhaar Link, Aadhaar, Link PAN Aadhaar Online
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Card Before December 31
