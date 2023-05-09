Technology News
  Mitsubishi Electric to Set Up Plant in India, Create Over 2,000 Jobs

Mitsubishi Electric India shall be investing Rs. 1,891 crore by way of one hundred per cent foreign direct investment.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 May 2023 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Mitsubishi Electric India would implement various initiatives for carbon neutrality

Highlights
  • The manufacturing facility is for room air-conditioners and compressors
  • It is in Peruvoyal village, Gummidipoondi Taluk in Thiruvallur district
  • Commercial production at the site is expected to start in October 2025

Electronic equipment manufacturer Mitsubishi Electric India has decided to set up a new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu at an investment of about Rs. 1,891 crore and the foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Tuesday.

To set up the factory in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, top officials of Mitsubishi Electric India entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Guidance TN promoted by the state government.

The manufacturing facility for room air-conditioners and compressors is expected to come up on a 52 acre land owned by Origins by Mahindra in Peruvoyal village, Gummidipoondi Taluk in neighbouring Thiruvallur district.

Through a video conference facility, Stalin formally laid the foundation stone for the manufacturing facility along with the Minister of Industries Thangam Thennarasu, additional chief secretary industries department S Krishnan, Mitsubishi Electric India MD Kazuhiko Tamura among others.

Mitsubishi Electric India shall be investing Rs. 1,891 crore by way of one hundred per cent foreign direct investment. The facility would create over 2,000 jobs of which 60 per cent would comprise women employees, the company said.

The factory would implement various initiatives for carbon neutrality including minimisation of carbon dioxide emissions through enhanced thermal insulation, use of highly efficient air-conditioning and heated water systems.

Company officials said the commercial production at the facility was expected to begin in October 2025 and the initial capacity of room air-conditioners would be three lakh units and 6.50 lakh for compressors by December 2025.

The manufacturing unit would meet sustainable development goals through measures such as reusing waste water through underground filtration treatment and site greening, the company said.

Mitsubishi Electric India, Mitsubishi, Tamil Nadu, India
