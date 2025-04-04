Motorola Edge 60 is expected to launch soon and join the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion variant, which was recently unveiled in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery. Details about the purported vanilla Edge 60 handset have now leaked suggesting its design and key specifications. The handset is tipped to share several features with the Fusion. Notably, leaked renders of a rumoured Edge 60 Pro option had recently surfaced online as well.

Motorola Edge 60 Design, Colour Options, Features (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 60 will arrive in blue and green colourways, according to leaked design renders shared in a YTECHB report. The report added that the handset will come with 3D silicon vegan leather finishes. It appears with a triple camera setup and an LED unit inside a square module in the top left corner of the rear panel.

Leaked Motorola Edge 60 design renders seen in blue and green shades

Photo Credit: YTECHB

According to the leaked renders, the Motorola Edge 60 will likely have a quad-curved display with slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge of the handset. A SIM slot, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille appear on the bottom edge, while the top edge shows a mic slot and "Dolby Atmos" branding.

The report adds that the Motorola Edge 60 will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, same as the Edge 60 Fusion. The anticipated smartphone is said to support 8GB and 12GB of LPDDRX4 RAM alongside 256GB and 512GB storage options. It is expected to run on Android 15 with Hello UI skin out-of-the-box. The phone is tipped to get three years of major Android upgrades and four years of monthly security updates.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 is said to get a similar rear camera setup as the Fusion version. It may include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. The handset is tipped to support Moto AI suite features as well.

The Motorola Edge 60 is said to get a 5,500mAh battery with 65W TurboPower charging support. The Edge 60 Fusion also has a similar-sized battery but supports slightly faster 68W wired charging. It is tipped to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings and carry an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone's display is tipped to support AquaTouch technology and offer Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Previous reports suggested had that the Motorola Edge 60 handset could cost EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for its 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, in select European markets.