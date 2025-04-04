Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were unveiled in November last year in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to bring the new Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s, and Find X8s+ devices next week. As we wait for their official reveal, details about the next-generation Oppo Find X9 series have surfaced on the Web. The upcoming flagship lineup is said to come with a periscope telephoto camera.

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claimed that the Oppo Find X9 series will come equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera or a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Materials required for the components are said to be already available, and the lineup is expected to launch by the end of this year (translated).

The upcoming series is rumoured to comprise Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9 Ultra models.

Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications

For comparison, the current Oppo Find X8 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700a sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera. The Oppo Find X8 Pro's quad rear camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor.

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro were introduced in India last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip under the hood. The standard model has a 5,630mAh battery, while the Pro model packs a larger 5,910mAh battery. They have a tri-state alert slider and meet IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo is now gearing up to unveil the Find X8 Ultra and Find X8s series on April 10 in China.