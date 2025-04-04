Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Series Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Main or Periscope Zoom Camera

Oppo Find X9 series is said to launch by the end of this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 17:02 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 series could include three models
  • The Oppo Find X8 has a triple rear camera setup
  • New lineup is expected to arrive in late 2025
Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were unveiled in November last year in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to bring the new Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s, and Find X8s+ devices next week. As we wait for their official reveal, details about the next-generation Oppo Find X9 series have surfaced on the Web. The upcoming flagship lineup is said to come with a periscope telephoto camera. 

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claimed that the Oppo Find X9 series will come equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera or a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Materials required for the components are said to be already available, and the lineup is expected to launch by the end of this year (translated).

The upcoming series is rumoured to comprise Find X9, Find X9 Plus, Find X9 Pro, and Find X9 Ultra models.

Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications

For comparison, the current Oppo Find X8 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700a sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera. The Oppo Find X8 Pro's quad rear camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor.

The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro were introduced in India last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. They run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip under the hood. The standard model has a 5,630mAh battery, while the Pro model packs a larger 5,910mAh battery. They have a tri-state alert slider and meet IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo is now gearing up to unveil the Find X8 Ultra and Find X8s series on April 10 in China.

 

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Find X8, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
