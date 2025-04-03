OnePlus 13T is set to launch in China later this month. As we wait for the official release, Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, has revealed the battery capacity and weight of the compact flagship. It is confirmed to come with a bigger battery than the OnePlus 13. Additionally, OnePlus 13T made its debut on the AnTuTu performance benchmarking platform, giving us an idea about the underlying performance of its next flagship smartphone. The listing shows a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and Android 15 operating system on the OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus 13T Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo (in Chinese), Lee revealed that the OnePlus 13T will feature a large battery despite the phone's small form factor. The battery capacity is confirmed to be more than 6,000mAh, but the official didn't reveal the exact figure.

A recent rumour claimed that the OnePlus 13T will pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For comparison, the standard OnePlus 13 has a 6,000mAh battery. Further, the OnePlus 13T is confirmed to weigh 185g.

The OnePlus 13T, bearing the model number PKX110, has been benchmarked on AnTuTu. The handset is said to have achieved a score of 30,06,913 points. This comprises a CPU score of 6,78,49, a GPU score of 12,68,838, and a memory score of 5,69,999. The handset is said to have achieved a UX score of 4,89,578.

The AnTuTu benchmark result all but confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the OnePlus 13T. It suggests that the handset will have a 120Hz refresh rate display, and will run on Android 15.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus 13T will sport a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to arrive with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It is said to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. The handset is expected to be housed in a metal body, while the rear panel is likely to be made of glass.

