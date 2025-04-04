Technology News
Honor Said to Unveil Magic V5 Foldable Smartphone This Year; to Skip Magic V4 Model

Honor Magic V5 is likely to go official in Chinese markets in late May or early June.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 15:10 IST
Honor Said to Unveil Magic V5 Foldable Smartphone This Year; to Skip Magic V4 Model

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V3 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V3 was launched in July last year in China
  • Upcoming model could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • Honor Magic V3 has a 7.92-inch primary full HD+ LTPO OLED main display
Honor unveiled the Magic V3 in global markets in September last year, months after its initial debut in China. The Honor Magic V4 was previously rumoured to break cover around the same time this year, but a new leak coming out of China suggests that Honor has chosen to skip number 4 in its foldable product line. The brand is speculated to instead launch the Honor Magic V5 as a successor to the Magic V3. It is expected to have a slim build and could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Chinese tipster FixedFocus took to Weibo to suggest that Honor would skip the Magic V4 model and launch the Magic V5 as a direct successor to last year's Magic V3. The chinese smartphone brand has not officially revealed any plans about its new naming schemes. Several smartphone companies, including Honor's former parent brand Huawei, have skipped the number 4 when naming their handsets.

Like the current Honor Magic V3, the Magic V5 is rumoured to feature a thin build. It's likely to go official in Chinese markets in late May or early June. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Honor Magic V3 Price, Specifications

Honor Magic V3 was launched in July last year in China as the slimmest book-style foldable. It measures 9.2mm folded and 4.35mm unfolded. The handset was later brought to global markets in September 2024 with a price tag of GBP 1,699.99 (roughly Rs. 1,88,000) for the sole 12GB + 512GB option in select European countries.

The Honor Magic V3 has a 7.92-inch primary full HD+ LTPO OLED main display and a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 40-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. It carries a 40-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset packs a 5,150mAh battery with support for up to 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

 

