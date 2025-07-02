Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon Auto Day event in India on Wednesday. This is the first time the chipmaker is hosting an automobile-focused event in the country. The event is being hosted in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and will take place on July 30 in New Delhi. During the event, the company plans to showcase in-vehicle technology, strategic partnerships, and cross-border learnings. Qualcomm said that the event will witness participants from the automotive ecosystem of OEMs, partners, media, and influencers.

Qualcomm to Host Snapdragon Auto Day Event in India

In a press release, the San Diego, California-based tech giant announced its first automotive ecosystem-focused event in India. The company's Snapragon division is heavily invested in developing chipsets for in-vehicle connectivity systems as well as infotainment systems. The event appears to be Qualcomm's way of bringing together original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as ecosystem providers.

“At the heart of this landmark event is a bold vision: to make Indian roads safer and smarter, while showcasing the technologies, cross-border learning, and collaborations that will define the next decade of mobility,” the company said in the press release.

As per the company, the Snapdragon Auto Day will be a strategic platform where industry leaders, OEMs, suppliers and ecosystem partners from tier 1 cities will come together. Qualcomm will use this opportunity to showcase its connected, software-powered Snapdragon technologies for vehicles. The company also highlighted that these technologies will be built in India and will focus on India-specific challenges.

Notably, Qualcomm provides in-vehicle connectivity technology, as well as cloud integration of the same. These products and services are available under the Immersive Cockpit Solutions umbrella. The company claims to deliver “personalised context-aware in-vehicle experiences and cutting-edge 3D UI/UX design.”

The tech giant also offers the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which is focused on developing a suite of tech to improve a vehicle's safety and driving experience by assisting the driver with sensor and algorithm-based automation. Additionally, it also has Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology for real-time communication. Qualcomm says these offerings pave the way for a safer driving experience and fewer road accidents.