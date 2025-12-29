Technology News
English Edition

Dial 100 Now Available for Streaming Online: Know Everthing About This Malayalam Thriller Drama

Dial 100 is a gripping Malayalam thriller about three friends whose panic leads to danger, guilt, and a tense police investigation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 December 2025 14:02 IST
Dial 100 Now Available for Streaming Online: Know Everthing About This Malayalam Thriller Drama

Dial 100 (2024) on Manorama Max.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Malayalam thriller released on 15 March 2024
  • Streaming now on Manorama Max
  • Stars Meera Nair and Santhosh Keezhattoor
Advertisement

Dial 100 is a Malayalam movie based on the thriller genre and mixes well with the storyline of suspense, and is filled with emotional scenes. The movie is set in a tense environment created with a group of friends who get along with each other and run into danger. From here leads an investigation with the whole gang. They are so quick to run with their confusion that there comes a question about their decisions. Dial 100 (2024) went on celluloid on 15th March 2024, keeping the audience captivated with the exciting story and amazing performance by every actor. It makes complete sense in the cinematics of Malayalam, where suspense is built into the story.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Dial 100 (2024) on Manorama Max through your home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The movie focused on three friends named Soumya, Remya and Megha. They have their personal problems and try to deal with them. There is a personal issue in which they find their colleague Annie going into a serious one. They get panicked, and it leads to different circumstances, making it to a fatal danger which completely changes their lives. When fear and guilt come into their lives and take them over, CI Jacob John does the investigation into this case, and his team starts to unleash the truth.

Cast and Crew

Meera Nair and Santhosh Keezhattoor are in the lead roles. There is Archana Krishna, Dinesh Panicker, Sheshika and Nadhan Parvathy too. It has been directed by Ratheesh Nedumangad.

Reception

This film captures the attention of the viewers by its suspenseful plot and has no IMDb rating; however, it has been quite popular among the audience.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dial 100 movie, malayalam movie, suspense thriller film, manorama MAX, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO Z11 Turbo With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Reportedly Listed on Geekbench
Vivo V70 Elite 5G Listed on BIS Database Alongside Vivo Y51 5G, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India
Dial 100 Now Available for Streaming Online: Know Everthing About This Malayalam Thriller Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  2. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  3. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  4. OnePlus Teases OnePlus Turbo 6 Series China Launch Date, Key Specs
  5. Rainbow Six Siege Outage: Ubisoft Restores Access After Massive Breach
  6. Xiaomi Might Only Launch These Two Xiaomi 17 Series Models in India
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
  8. OpenAI Wants a Head of Preparedness for AI Safety, Will Pay Big Bucks
  9. Dial 100 Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Mystery Realme Smartphone Surfaces With 10,001mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India, Retail Box Price Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  2. Samsung’s Bixby Assistant Might Be Leveraging Perplexity AI to Answer Complex Questions
  3. Dial 100 Now Available for Streaming Online: Know Everthing About This Malayalam Thriller Drama
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra Spotted on EEC Certification Site Ahead of China Launch: Expected Specifications
  5. 120 Bahadur OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Vivo V70 Elite 5G Listed on BIS Database Alongside Vivo Y51 5G, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India
  7. OpenAI Looking for a Head of Preparedness to Make AI Models Safer, Offers $500K Plus Equity
  8. iQOO Z11 Turbo With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Reportedly Listed on Geekbench
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Two Handsets Surface on BIS Website Ahead of Debut
  10. Realme Smartphone With 10,001mAh Battery to Reportedly Launch Soon; Key Specifications Surface
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »