Dial 100 is a Malayalam movie based on the thriller genre and mixes well with the storyline of suspense, and is filled with emotional scenes. The movie is set in a tense environment created with a group of friends who get along with each other and run into danger. From here leads an investigation with the whole gang. They are so quick to run with their confusion that there comes a question about their decisions. Dial 100 (2024) went on celluloid on 15th March 2024, keeping the audience captivated with the exciting story and amazing performance by every actor. It makes complete sense in the cinematics of Malayalam, where suspense is built into the story.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Dial 100 (2024) on Manorama Max through your home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The movie focused on three friends named Soumya, Remya and Megha. They have their personal problems and try to deal with them. There is a personal issue in which they find their colleague Annie going into a serious one. They get panicked, and it leads to different circumstances, making it to a fatal danger which completely changes their lives. When fear and guilt come into their lives and take them over, CI Jacob John does the investigation into this case, and his team starts to unleash the truth.

Cast and Crew

Meera Nair and Santhosh Keezhattoor are in the lead roles. There is Archana Krishna, Dinesh Panicker, Sheshika and Nadhan Parvathy too. It has been directed by Ratheesh Nedumangad.

Reception

This film captures the attention of the viewers by its suspenseful plot and has no IMDb rating; however, it has been quite popular among the audience.