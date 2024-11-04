Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to carry a 200-megapixel periscope sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 17:31 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India in March

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to carry a quad rear camera unit
  • It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra could include a 32-megapixel selfie camera
Xiaomi 15 series with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC was unveiled last month, however the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch early next year as the third model in the series. Despite the potential launch being months away, details about the quad camera setup of the phone have surfaced on the Web. A new leak suggests that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will have a 50-megapixel main sensor with larger focal length. This could enhance the low-light performance of the Ultra model.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked 

According to a Weibo post by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel main sensor with a 23mm focal length and an f/1.6 aperture. The focal length of the primary sensor is said to be larger than Xiaomi 14 Ultra's 8.7xmm. This is likely to improve the low-light performance of the phone. The tipster says the handset will have a “new customised hardware module", this could be a remark about the custom designed main sensor.

Like the predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to carry a 200-megapixel periscope sensor. This telephoto sensor is tipped to offer 4.3x optical zoom, a 100mm focal length, and an f/2.6 aperture. The tipster claims that the size of the periscope sensor has been cropped to 25.xmm focal length. It is said to offer two zoom options – 4.3x with a 1/1.5-inch image size, and 4.1x with a 1/1.4-inch sensor.

Besides the primary sensor and telephoto sensor, the camera unit of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to include a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope lens with 2x zoom. On the front, it could include a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will have a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO micro quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. Like other Xiaomi 15 series siblings, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It may carry a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support. It could boast a circular camera module. 

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
