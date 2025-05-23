Technology News
  Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play

Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play

Sony has likely decided on a State of Play broadcast instead of a full-length PlayStation Showcase.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 May 2025 12:59 IST
Sony Said to Be Planning PlayStation Event for June, Could Be State of Play

Photo Credit: Sony

The last State of Play broadcast was held in February

Highlights
  • Sony revealed Housemarque next game, Saros, at previous State of Play
  • The last PlayStation Showcase was held in 2023
  • Santa Monica has been rumoured to be working on a new God of War game
Sony is reportedly coming back with a games show case next month. The presentation is likely to be a State of Play broadcast rather than a full-length PlayStation Showcase. The last State of Play showcase took place in February, where the PlayStation parent revealed Saros, its first-party action game from Housemarque.

Sony Planning a Games Showcase Event for June

The information comes from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, who had reported in February that Sony was undecided between hosting a full-length PlayStation Showcase and a State of Play presentation this summer. On the latest episode of Game Mess Mornings podcast Thursday, Grubb said that the company was planning to host a games presentation in June. According to him, Sony has likely settled on a State of Play broadcast instead of a proper Showcase.

Grubb said that he hadn't heard about a Sony event in May because “something's happening in June.”

“They're doing something in June. Now is that a going to be a big Showcase? I don't think so. I'd said a couple months ago... that I heard that they were discussing, going back and forth about doing a Showcase or a State of Play. Sounds like they probably settled on a State of Play,” he said.

Grubb, however, claimed he wasn't fully sure but was leaning towards a State of Play broadcast next month.

“I'm not 100 percent about that aspect of it — it's probably a State of Play, though — but I have heard June.”

What to Expect From State of Play

State of Play events are shorter and largely feature third-party announcements, along with some updates on first-party lineup. At the last State of Play in February, third-party games like MindsEye, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Tides of Annihilation received trailers. Sony did, however, reveal Saros, the next game from Returnal developer Housemarque.

PlayStation Showcase, on the other hand, is much larger in scope and focusses on first-party announcements. The Showcase is typically held annually, while State of Play broadcast takes place three to four times a year. The last PlayStation Showcase, however, took place in 2023; Sony skipped the event in 2024 and it looks likely the company may do so again in 2025.

Nevertheless, the company should have enough material to show off at an event next month. Several first-party PlayStation studios are working on their next project. Some of them have already been announced — Naughty Dog is working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and one other unannounced title, Insomniac Games is working on Wolverine and Sucker Punch is set to launch Ghost of Yotei, the follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, in October 2025.

Insomniac has maintained radio silence on Wolverine since it revealed the game in 2021. Next month's presentation could feature an announcement about the Superhero title. God of War developer Santa Monica has not revealed its next project, but Grubb reported in March that the studio was working on a spinoff “side-story project”, set in the series' original Greek mythology, that could launch later this year.

On the podcast, Grubb suggested that Sony could be gearing up for a bigger announcement.

“They are being very guarded. Just getting the details that there's something happening in June was kind of difficult to come by, so it does make me feel like they are hiding some stuff, although that is pure speculation,” Grubb said.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation, State of Play, PlayStation Showcase, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
