Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Leaked Render Suggests Slimmer Chassis, Other Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Leaked Render Suggests Slimmer Chassis, Other Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition seems to have a boxy look with slightly rounded corners and flat edges.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 18:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Leaked Render Suggests Slimmer Chassis, Other Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in July

Highlights
  • Samsung is gearing up to launch a new version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • It appears to have brushed metal finish
  • Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition appears to have triple rear cameras
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Since then, rumours about the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition have started appearing on the Web. Most recently, an alleged render of the phone has leaked online giving us the first look at Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. The leaked image mostly falls in line with all the rumours about the foldable phone in recent months. It appears to have a slimmer chassis.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Alleged Render

Android Headlines shared the alleged render of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. The official-looking render shows the rear portion of the phone in an unfolded state. It looks like the original Galaxy Z Fold 6 at first glance, but a closer look suggests a thinner chassis.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition appears to have triple rear cameras and the camera island seems to be thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera bump. The back has a metal-like finish, however, it is expected to come with a glass back. It seems to have a boxy look with slightly rounded corners and flat edges. The cover display has a centred hole punch cutout for housing a selfie shooter.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will be 10.6mm thick when folded, and 4.9mm thick when unfolded. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 12.1mm measurement when folded. It is expected to come with a 200-megapixel main camera. The foldable is likely to have S Pen support and is tipped to feature an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display, larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal display and 6.3-inch external screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was expected to be called Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. It is rumoured to debut in South Korea and China.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Leaked Render Suggests Slimmer Chassis, Other Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  3. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for These Useful Features
  4. HMD Fusion Unveiled With Unique Interchangeable Covers
  5. DJI Neo Launched as the Company's Smallest and Most Compact Drone
  6. Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, New IdeaPads With Snapdragon X Plus SoC Launched
  7. IFA 2024: Lenovo Updates These Laptop Models With Latest Intel, AMD Chips
#Latest Stories
  1. AlgoBharat Initiates Second Edition of ‘Road to Impact’ Initiative in India
  2. DJI Neo Drone With 4K Video Support, 135 Gram Weight, AI Subject Tracking Launched: Specifications, Price
  3. Nothing Teases New Product; Could Be the Rumoured Nothing Ear Open
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Leaked Render Suggests Slimmer Chassis, Other Features
  5. Bluetooth 6.0 Announced With Support for Precise Device Tracking, Improved Security
  6. Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, IdeaPad 5X 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5X Debut With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chipset
  7. NASA Invites Digital Content Creators to Experience the Europa Clipper Mission Launch
  8. Adani Group Plans $10 Billion Chip Project in Maharashtra with Israel's Tower Semiconductor
  9. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date Set for September 12; Design, Key Features Revealed
  10. Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »