Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Since then, rumours about the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition have started appearing on the Web. Most recently, an alleged render of the phone has leaked online giving us the first look at Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. The leaked image mostly falls in line with all the rumours about the foldable phone in recent months. It appears to have a slimmer chassis.
Android Headlines shared the alleged render of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. The official-looking render shows the rear portion of the phone in an unfolded state. It looks like the original Galaxy Z Fold 6 at first glance, but a closer look suggests a thinner chassis.
The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition appears to have triple rear cameras and the camera island seems to be thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera bump. The back has a metal-like finish, however, it is expected to come with a glass back. It seems to have a boxy look with slightly rounded corners and flat edges. The cover display has a centred hole punch cutout for housing a selfie shooter.
As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will be 10.6mm thick when folded, and 4.9mm thick when unfolded. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 12.1mm measurement when folded. It is expected to come with a 200-megapixel main camera. The foldable is likely to have S Pen support and is tipped to feature an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display, larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch internal display and 6.3-inch external screen.
The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was expected to be called Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. It is rumoured to debut in South Korea and China.
