Technology News

Chandrayaan-3’s Lander 'Vikram,' Rover 'Pragyan' Will Carry Out Experiments on Lunar Surface: Here’s How

The main function of the Propulsion Module was to carry the Lander Module from the launch vehicle injection to the final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 August 2023 15:53 IST
Chandrayaan-3’s Lander 'Vikram,' Rover 'Pragyan' Will Carry Out Experiments on Lunar Surface: Here’s How

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface

Highlights
  • Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) will measure seismicity
  • The lander has a mass of 1749.86 kg including Rover
  • One Lunar day is equivalent to 14 Earth days

With Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan' scheduled to touch down on the Lunar surface on Wednesday, the task for the duo is cut out and here is what they will do once they reach the Earth's only natural satellite.

The Lander has the capability to touch down at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of the Propulsion Module (PM) was to carry the Lander Module (LM) from the launch vehicle injection to the final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from the PM, which it did.

Apart from this, the PM also has one scientific payload -- Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit -- as a value addition.

Following are the major specifications of the lander and rover.

• The lander has a mission life of one Lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days.

• It has a mass of 1749.86 kg including Rover

• There are four scientific payloads in it

• Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA) will measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time.

• Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) will carry out the measurements of thermal properties of the lunar surface near the polar region.

• Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

• Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) from NASA is a passive experiment to understand the dynamics of the Moon system.

• LRA will have seven sensors including Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera.

• Lander has six mechanisms, which are Lander leg, Rover Ramp (Primary and Secondary), Rover, ILSA, Rambha & Chaste Payloads, Umbilical connector Protection Mechanism, and X- Band Antenna Rover:

• Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) Propulsion Module for qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis

• LIBS will help derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further our understanding of the lunar surface.

• Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) will determine the elemental composition (such as magnesium, Aluminium, Silicon, Potassium, Calcium, Titanium, and Iron) of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan 3, Lunar surface, Moon landing, Moon, ISRO, India, Indian Space Research Organisation
Former OpenSea Executive Sentence to 3 Months in Prison Over NFT Insider Trading Charges: Report

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3’s Lander 'Vikram,' Rover 'Pragyan' Will Carry Out Experiments on Lunar Surface: Here’s How
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates - Landing Date and Time, Livestream, Latest News
  3. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  4. Honor 90 Price in India Leaked: Here’s How Much It Might Cost You
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing Countdown Begins: How to Watch Live Streaming
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro Will Be Equipped With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  8. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  9. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Announced, Coming Soon on Netflix
  10. Realme C51 Specifications Listed on Company's Africa Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Upload Season 3 Sets October 20 Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  2. Chandrayaan-3’s Lander 'Vikram,' Rover 'Pragyan' Will Carry Out Experiments on Lunar Surface: Here’s How
  3. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Feature Up to 24GB of RAM, Debut as First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
  4. Former OpenSea Executive Sentence to 3 Months in Prison Over NFT Insider Trading Charges: Report
  5. Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details
  6. Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module Set for Automatic Landing Sequence, Says ISRO
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Ahead of India Launch
  8. PayPal Moves Delhi High Court Against Order Holding It as ‘Payment System Operator’ Under Money Laundering Law
  9. Apple Smart Ring With Haptic Feedback, Pressure-Sensitive Input Revealed in New Granted Patent
  10. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.