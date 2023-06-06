Technology News

What Are Diamond Hands and Paper Hands Investors in Crypto: All You Need to Know

The crypto sector has an expansive glossary of terms and jargons, which are used to classify investors on the behaviours and patterns of their investments.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 June 2023 15:34 IST
What Are Diamond Hands and Paper Hands Investors in Crypto: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Reuters

Investors’ investment patterns classify them as diamond hands or paper hands

Highlights
  • ETH diamond hands have accumulated 74 percent of Ether’s total supply
  • Paper hand investors often bet on experimental coins
  • Diamond investors wait for their holdings to reach maximum potential

The crypto sector, currently valued at $1.09 trillion, has attracted a lot of users from around the world to its platforms and services in recent times. While billionaires like Ray Dalio and Michael Saylor have equated Bitcoin to digital gold in the past, the frenzy around gaming-related cryptocurrencies as well as meme-based altcoins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and the newly launched Pepe Coin testify to the rising craze around the digital assets sector in different countries. Despite this spree in adoption, the crypto market continues to remain highly volatile, lacking rules and regulations to make the sector safe and more stable for investors to participate in.

The crypto sector has an expansive glossary of terms and jargons, which are used to classify investors on the behaviours and patterns of their investments. Whales, for instance, are crypto owners who have saved a big amount of capital in the form of cryptocurrencies. Shrimps, on the other hand, are investors who purchase small denominations of crypto and trade them out for funds as soon as the market goes up.

Diamond hands and paper hands are also two categories, under which crypto investors are often divided depending on their risk appetites.

Diamond Hands

Crypto investors and traders who hold their cryptocurrencies for an extended period of time, often come across as long-term market participants.

The term ‘diamond hand' refers to those crypto traders, who choose to keep holding on to their crypto assets regardless of the ongoing market situation.

Diamond hand investors wait patiently for the crypto tokens in their possession to at least reach their expected highest pricing, before considering if they wish to sell their tokens or not.

Traders who are categorised as ‘diamond hands' are also often seen as entities with high-risk appetite.

Diamond hands traders are capable of influencing the circulating supplies of cryptocurrencies, as well as their positions in the market.

In May this year, Ethereum diamond hands managed to accumulate 74 percent of Ether's total circulating supply, which made up for ETH 14,350,000 or $26 billion (roughly Rs. 2,15,154 crore), Glassnode had said in its report.

As opposed to crypto whales who keep their crypto holdings intact for an unlimited time frame, diamond hand investors retain their holdings only until the tokens in their possession reach maximum potential.

Paper Hands

Crypto investors who sell their holdings at the first sign of market turbulence are classified as paper handed traders.

Since the crypto sector is infamous for its volatility, several investors choose to maintain their financial balance by quickly getting rid of their holdings.

These investors have a low-risk tolerance.

Swing traders and day traders usually fall into the category of paper hand investors.

The most recent incident when paper hand investors rallied in the space when a new memecoin Pepe Coin landed in the cryptosphere.

The newly launched token, inspired by popular meme character ‘Pepe-the-Frog', registered a 7,000 percent hike in the first seventeen days of its launch. The discreet birth of this memecoin by anonymous creators is being met with both intrigue as well as scam concerns by the Web3 community.

After speculations of Pepe being a scam coin began making the rounds, paper hand investors quickly sold off their holdings.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Diamond Hands, Paper Hands, Crypto
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India to De-Risk BBK's India Business: Report

Related Stories

What Are Diamond Hands and Paper Hands Investors in Crypto: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  4. Apple Vision Pro Launch Impressions
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  6. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  9. How to Download iOS 17 Beta, iPadOS 17 Beta on Your iPhone and iPad
  10. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to Gain Adaptive Audio Feature With iOS 17: How it Works
  2. Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon
  3. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India to De-Risk BBK's India Business: Report
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon
  5. Apple Updates Safari With New Privacy Features, Adds Group Password and Passkey Sharing
  6. Diablo IV Already Has Two Expansions in Active Development, Blizzard Confirms
  7. Microsoft to Pay $20 Million to Settle US FTC Charges for Violating Children's Privacy
  8. China Plans to Initiate AI Regulations, Says Elon Musk After Meeting With Officials
  9. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Not Be Compatible With Some Older iPhone Models: Check Here
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped to Launch With ChatGPT-Powered Folax Voice Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.