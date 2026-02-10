OnePlus has announced Valentine's Day offers across its tablets and audio products in India. The offers have already been listed on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms and quick commerce delivery apps and will be available until February 15. Buyers can avail of discounts on the OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Go 2, and OnePlus Pad Go, which are all available at lower prices during this period. Many of the company's true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, including the OnePlus Bullets Z3, OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are also getting discounts as part of the Valentine's Day offers.

OnePlus Valentine's Day Offers

The company announced on Tuesday that its limited-time offers on its audio products and tablets are available on various platforms ahead of Valentine's Day. The sale began earlier this month, and is scheduled to end on February 15.

The Valentine's Day offers are available on OnePlus tablets and audio devices through Oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners. OnePlus audio products can also be purchased via Myntra, Blinkit, and other authorised sales channels.

OnePlus is offering special deals on the OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Lite, and OnePlus Pad 3. As part of the Valentine's Day sale, the OnePlus Pad 2 is available at a special starting price of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB variant. Buyers will get complimentary accessories worth Rs. 13,999, including the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the Pad 2 Keyboard.

Here are the deals available across the tablet range.

Product Name List Price Price Drop and Bank Discount Effective Sale Price OnePlus Pad Go (8GB+128GB Wi-Fi) 17,999 Rs. 2,000+Rs.1,000 Rs. 14,999 OnePlus Pad Go (8GB+128GB LTE) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 2,000+Rs.1,000 Rs. 14,999 OnePlus Pad Go (8GB+256GB LTE) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 2,000+Rs.1,000 Rs. 18,999 OnePlus Pad 2 (8GB+128GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 36,999 Rs. 2,000+Rs.1,000 Rs. 34,999 OnePlus Pad 2 (12GB+256 Wi-Fi) Rs. 39,999 Rs. 2,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 37,999 OnePlus Pad 3 (12GB+256GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 47,999 Rs. 3,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 44,999 OnePlus Pad 3 (16GB+512GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 52,999 Rs. 3,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 49,999 OnePlus Pad Lite (6GB+128GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 15,999 Rs. 1500 + Rs. 2,000 Rs. 12,499 OnePlus Pad Lite (8GB+128GB LTE) Rs. 17999 Rs. 1,500 + Rs. 2,000 Rs. 14,499 OnePlus Pad Go 2 (8GB+128GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 26,999 Rs. 2,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 24,999 OnePlus Pad Go 2 (8GB+256 Wi-Fi) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 2,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 27,999 OnePlus Pad Go 2 (8GB+256GB 5G) Rs. 32,999 Rs. 2,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 30,999

OnePlus is also offering Valentine's Day discounts on its audio products, including the OnePlus Bullets Z3 and OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC. The flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is available at a special price of Rs. 10,999, giving buyers a saving of Rs. 1,000 compared to its regular price. Check out the deals available across OnePlus audio products.