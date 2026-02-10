Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers

OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers

OnePlus Valentine's Day offers will be available until February 15, 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 16:11 IST
OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers

OnePlus Pad Go 2 price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the base model

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus announces discounts on tablets and audio devices
  • OnePlus audio products can be purchased via Myntra and Blinkit
  • OnePlus Pad 3 is priced starting at Rs. 44,999
Advertisement

OnePlus has announced Valentine's Day offers across its tablets and audio products in India. The offers have already been listed on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms and quick commerce delivery apps and will be available until February 15. Buyers can avail of discounts on the OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Go 2, and OnePlus Pad Go, which are all available at lower prices during this period. Many of the company's true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, including the OnePlus Bullets Z3, OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are also getting discounts as part of the Valentine's Day offers.

OnePlus Valentine's Day Offers

The company announced on Tuesday that its limited-time offers on its audio products and tablets are available on various platforms ahead of Valentine's Day. The sale began earlier this month, and is scheduled to end on February 15.

The Valentine's Day offers are available on OnePlus tablets and audio devices through Oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners. OnePlus audio products can also be purchased via Myntra, Blinkit, and other authorised sales channels.

OnePlus is offering special deals on the OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Lite, and OnePlus Pad 3. As part of the Valentine's Day sale, the OnePlus Pad 2 is available at a special starting price of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB variant. Buyers will get complimentary accessories worth Rs. 13,999, including the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the Pad 2 Keyboard.

Here are the deals available across the tablet range.

Product Name List Price Price Drop and Bank Discount Effective Sale Price
OnePlus Pad Go (8GB+128GB Wi-Fi) 17,999 Rs. 2,000+Rs.1,000 Rs. 14,999
OnePlus Pad Go (8GB+128GB LTE) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 2,000+Rs.1,000 Rs. 14,999
OnePlus Pad Go (8GB+256GB LTE) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 2,000+Rs.1,000 Rs. 18,999
OnePlus Pad 2 (8GB+128GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 36,999 Rs. 2,000+Rs.1,000 Rs. 34,999
OnePlus Pad 2 (12GB+256 Wi-Fi) Rs. 39,999 Rs. 2,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 37,999
OnePlus Pad 3 (12GB+256GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 47,999 Rs. 3,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 44,999
OnePlus Pad 3 (16GB+512GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 52,999 Rs. 3,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 49,999
OnePlus Pad Lite (6GB+128GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 15,999 Rs. 1500 + Rs. 2,000 Rs. 12,499
OnePlus Pad Lite (8GB+128GB LTE) Rs. 17999 Rs. 1,500 + Rs. 2,000 Rs. 14,499
OnePlus Pad Go 2 (8GB+128GB Wi-Fi) Rs. 26,999 Rs. 2,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 24,999
OnePlus Pad Go 2 (8GB+256 Wi-Fi) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 2,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 27,999
OnePlus Pad Go 2 (8GB+256GB 5G) Rs. 32,999 Rs. 2,000 (Bank Discount) Rs. 30,999

OnePlus is also offering Valentine's Day discounts on its audio products, including the OnePlus Bullets Z3 and OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC. The flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is available at a special price of Rs. 10,999, giving buyers a saving of Rs. 1,000 compared to its regular price. Check out the deals available across OnePlus audio products.

Product Name List Price Price Drop Effective Sale Price
OnePlus Bullets Z3 Rs. 1,699 Rs. 400 Rs. 1,299
OnePlus Buds Z2 ANC Rs. 2,099 Rs. 200 Rs. 1,899
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Rs. 1,799 Rs. 200 Rs. 1,599
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Rs. 2,299 Rs. 300 Rs. 1,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs. 2,999 Rs. 300 Rs. 2,699
OnePlus Buds 4 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 500 Rs. 5,499
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 1,000 Rs. 10,999

 

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Solid and reliable design
  • Excellent for long calls
  • Decent battery life with fast-charging support
  • Great pricing
  • Bad
  • No ANC
  • Average bass performance
  • Doesn't feel like a massive upgrade over the Z2 from 2022
Read detailed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Decent design, comfortable fit
  • Water resistance for both the earbuds and the case
  • Good ANC for the price
  • Punchy, fun sound
  • Decent battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Some features only work with OnePlus smartphones
  • Dull mid-range
  • No equaliser settings in the app
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Headphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Headphones
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
OnePlus Pad Go 2 (5G)

OnePlus Pad Go 2 (5G)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 2.8K display
  • Suite of multitasking features
  • Outstanding software support
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stylus support
  • Bad
  • Unremarkable camera system
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Slower charging speeds
  • No water/dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus Pad Go 2 (5G) review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1980x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10050mAh
OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight
  • Great ANC
  • Punchy sound (+ plenty of bass)
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • Charging case and earbuds design is a mixed bag
  • Touch controls on TWS are not super intuitive
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Valentines Day, OnePlus Offers, OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Pad Go 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's Next AirPods Pro Model Tipped to Feature Cameras, Could Launch Without Price Hike
Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features: Car Meets, Seasonal Changes and More

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked
  5. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces This Long-Awaited Feature for Some Users
  7. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  8. Oppo K14x 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  9. OpenAI Begins Showing Ads to These ChatGPT Users in the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16
  2. iQOO 15R Display Features, IP Ratings and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features: Car Meets, Seasonal Changes and More
  4. OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers
  5. Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More
  6. Indian Penal Law Streaming Now on Tentkotta: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Thriller Movie?
  7. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Film
  8. Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Apple's Next AirPods Pro Model Tipped to Feature Cameras, Could Launch Without Price Hike
  10. Snapdragon X2 Elite vs Apple M5: Qualcomm's Chip Outdoes Apple Silicon in Multi-Core Benchmarks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »