Google Pixel 10a Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of February 18 Launch

Google Pixel 10a is listed in the e-commerce website in Fog Gray, Obsidian, and Purple colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 17:47 IST
Google Pixel 10a Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of February 18 Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Pre-orders for Pixel 10a will open on February 18

Highlights
  • Pixel 10a listed on retailer websites ahead of launch next week
  • The listing shows the phone with OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Pixel 10a could be slightly expensive than the Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 10a is all set to launch on February 18 and will go on sale in India through Flipkart. Now, ahead of the official debut, the Pixel A series smartphone has been listed on retailer websites, revealing its price details, RAM and storage options and colourways. The listing shows the phone in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display and Google's Tensor G4 chipset. The Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a dual rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Pixel 10a Price (Expected)

Italian e-commerce site Epto.it and Norwegian retailer Computersalg.no have listed the upcoming Pixel 10a, revealing its pricing and key specifications. According to the Epto.it listing, the Pixel 10a is priced at EUR 626.90 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

The 256GB model is listed at EUR 740.91 (roughly Rs. 80,000). The listings do not include product images, but they indicate that the phone will be available in Fog Gray, Obsidian, and Purple colour options.

pixel 10a epto Pixel 10a

Photo Credit: Epto.it

 

Meanwhile, Computersalg.no has listed the Pixel 10a at NOK 7,466 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 128GB version and NOK 8,798 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the 256GB storage variant. It's worth noting that these seem to be considerably high prices for Google's midrange smartphone. 

computersalg pixel 10a Pixel 10a

Photo Credit: Computersalg.no

 

The listing shows that the handset has dual SIM connectivity and an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It has Google's Titan M2 security chip. As per the listing, the phone includes a wide-angle main camera with optical image stabilisation. The listing also indicates a third camera, which could be the selfie shooter with f/3.1 aperture.

The Pixel 10a supports 5G connectivity along with WCDMA and GSM networks. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data, and offers face unlock for security. It also supports wireless charging. The battery is rated to deliver up to 1,000 battery charge cycles. 

As we've mentioned earlier, these e-commerce listings suggest that the Pixel 10a will be slightly more expensive than the Pixel 9a, which launched at a starting price of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 59,000) in Europe. In India, the Pixel 10a came with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 10a on February 18. Pre-orders for the device will open the same day through Flipkart and the Google India store.

The Pixel 10a is rumoured to ship with the Google Tensor G4 chipset, a 6.3-inch display and a 5,100mAh battery. It could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone might pack a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a

