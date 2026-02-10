Just a week after the software and IT services-led market crash, Databrick CEO has reportedly offered insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) can shape the industry. Last week's stock sell-off occurred after Anthropic announced new built-in plug-ins for Claude Cowork, an AI-powered automation tool for enterprises. It was said that these plug-ins, which allowed the company's AI agent to handle software-as-a-service (SaaS) operations without human intervention, created a panic of AI replacing enterprise products among retail investors. The Databricks CEO has a different perspective on the matter.

Not SaaS, But SaaS Specialists At Risk

Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi told TechCrunch in an interview that AI was not a direct threat to SaaS companies. The data and AI company announced its Q4 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, highlighting that it crossed the $5.4 billion (roughly Rs. 48,867 crore) revenue run-rate, noting a growth of 65 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Ghodsi reportedly argued that despite the rise of AI, the company, which offers cloud warehouse for enterprises, did not notice a decline in usage. However, the Databricks CEO mentioned that AI is bound to bring a major shift to how SaaS products are used once natural language becomes the predominant interface.

Breaking down his perspective, what Ghodsi means is that historically, retrieving specific insights from a database requires high technical proficiency. Since every SaaS product in itself is a database, retrieving information is bread and butter for tech-forward companies. However, this is where the challenge begins.

To ask a database a question, one had to write precise code in Structured Query Language (SQL). Non-coders had to submit a request to a data analyst or developer to build a “special report” or dashboard, which could take up to weeks. However, with natural language becoming the interface, these complexities go away. Anyone with zero knowledge of these tools can now write a prompt about what they want, and the AI agents can handle the rest.

Ghodsi told the publication that the real threat in SaaS is that those specialising in a specific company's tools, such as Salesforce and SAP, might become irrelevant as the process itself becomes less complicated. “Millions of people around the world got trained on those user interfaces. And so that was the biggest moat that those businesses have,” Ghodsi was quoted as saying.

However, he did acknowledge that AI-native companies were better positioned to bring SaaS products that are more compatible with AI agents, which subsequently could offer more value to enterprises than traditional SaaS tools.