iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x Launch Appears Imminent as Both Handsets Visit China’s 3C Certification Database

iQOO Z11 and iQOO Z11 Lite were recently listed on the IMEI database with different model numbers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 18:32 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Turbo was launched as the first phone in the company's Z11 series

Highlights
  • iQOO Z11x could feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
  • iQOO Z11 might pack a 9,000mAh battery
  • The Vivo sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch
iQOO Z11 Turbo was recently launched in China by the smartphone maker as the latest addition to the Vivo sub-brand's Z lineup. The handset features a 7,600mAh battery and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. Now, the tech firm appears to be gearing up for the unveiling of two more handsets in the series, as the iQOO Z11x and iQOO Z11 have reportedly been listed on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database. A tipster claims that the standard model will ship with support for 90W wired fast charging and feature a 9,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z11x might launch with a 6.76-inch display.

iQOO Z11x and iQOO Z11 Spotted on China's 3C Website With V2547A, V2551A Model Numbers

Two Vivo smartphones have been listed on the 3C certification website in China with V2547A and V2551A model numbers. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), on Weibo, claims that the model numbers belong to the upcoming iQOO Z11x and iQOO Z11, respectively. The listing also reveals the charging speed of one of the smartphones.

vivo z11 z11x 3c database inline iQOO Z11x

iQOO Z11x will reportedly feature 90W wired fast charging support.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

 

The standard iQOO Z11 model will reportedly ship with a 90W charging adapter, hinting that it might feature 90W wired fast charging support. The handset is said to be backed by a 9,000mAh battery, too. It will reportedly sport a 1.5K LTPS “large” display and a “mid-range” chipset.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z11x is expected to be equipped with a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen. An octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm might power the handset, and it could be positioned as a budget phone.

Recently, the iQOO Z11 was also discovered on the IMEI database with a different model number, iQOO I2512. The phone was then reported to be in the internal testing phase. However, the listing did not reveal any other details about the phone. It is worth noting that the Vivo sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the iQOO Z11 and iQOO Z11x. Hence, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

This comes nearly a month after the tech firm launched the iQOO Z11 Turbo in China, on January 15, at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 35,999) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The upcoming handsets will be the second and third models in the lineup, which is rumoured to also include the iQOO Z11 Lite.

Further reading: iQOO Z11x, iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x Specifications, iQOO Z11 Specifications, iQOO Z11x Launch, iQOO Z11 Launch, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
