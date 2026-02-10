iQOO Z11 Turbo was recently launched in China by the smartphone maker as the latest addition to the Vivo sub-brand's Z lineup. The handset features a 7,600mAh battery and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. Now, the tech firm appears to be gearing up for the unveiling of two more handsets in the series, as the iQOO Z11x and iQOO Z11 have reportedly been listed on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) database. A tipster claims that the standard model will ship with support for 90W wired fast charging and feature a 9,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z11x might launch with a 6.76-inch display.

iQOO Z11x and iQOO Z11 Spotted on China's 3C Website With V2547A, V2551A Model Numbers

Two Vivo smartphones have been listed on the 3C certification website in China with V2547A and V2551A model numbers. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), on Weibo, claims that the model numbers belong to the upcoming iQOO Z11x and iQOO Z11, respectively. The listing also reveals the charging speed of one of the smartphones.

iQOO Z11x will reportedly feature 90W wired fast charging support.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

The standard iQOO Z11 model will reportedly ship with a 90W charging adapter, hinting that it might feature 90W wired fast charging support. The handset is said to be backed by a 9,000mAh battery, too. It will reportedly sport a 1.5K LTPS “large” display and a “mid-range” chipset.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z11x is expected to be equipped with a 6.76-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen. An octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm might power the handset, and it could be positioned as a budget phone.

Recently, the iQOO Z11 was also discovered on the IMEI database with a different model number, iQOO I2512. The phone was then reported to be in the internal testing phase. However, the listing did not reveal any other details about the phone. It is worth noting that the Vivo sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch of the iQOO Z11 and iQOO Z11x. Hence, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

This comes nearly a month after the tech firm launched the iQOO Z11 Turbo in China, on January 15, at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 35,999) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The upcoming handsets will be the second and third models in the lineup, which is rumoured to also include the iQOO Z11 Lite.