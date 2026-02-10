Realme may be preparing to raise smartphone prices in India, according to details shared by a tipster that indicate the company could adjust pricing as component costs rise. A leaked partner notice suggests Realme may increase prices for the Realme 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro models by Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 from February 11. Separately, the company reportedly cut its staff in India to cut costs, but Realme maintains that its operations in the country will stay unchanged.

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Revised Price in India (Expected)

According to a leaked partner notice shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), Realme could increase prices across several models due to higher memory, chipset, and overall ecosystem costs. The official-looking letter, addressed to retail partners, states that revised prices would take effect from February 11. It lists planned hikes of Rs. 3,000 for the Realme 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G lineups, while the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G series could see an increase of Rs. 4,000.

If the leak is accurate, the Realme 15 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could rise from Rs. 25,999 to Rs. 28,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant may move from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 30,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model could increase from Rs. 29,999 to Rs. 32,999.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G range may also see similar changes. The 8GB + 128GB version is listed to go from Rs. 31,999 to Rs. 34,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option could rise from Rs. 33,999 to Rs. 36,999. The 12GB + 256GB model is shown moving from Rs. 36,999 to Rs. 39,999.

The largest price hike could affect the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The leaked table shows the 8GB + 128GB variant increasing from Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 43,999, the 8GB + 256GB version from Rs. 41,999 to Rs. 45,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model from Rs. 44,999 to Rs. 48,999.

Readers should take this information with a pinch of salt since Realme has not officially confirmed any price revision so far.

Oppo is reportedly laying off staff in Realme's India division as it absorbs parts of its sales and support teams to cut costs. The move follows Realme's return as an Oppo sub-brand. Realme told Gadgets 360 the changes are part of routine organisational optimisation and will not affect its products, retail presence, or service commitments in India.