Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Price in India to Be Hiked From February 11 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report

The largest price hike could impact the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, which was launched at Rs. 39,999 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 20:00 IST
Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Price in India to Be Hiked From February 11 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report

Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (pictured) were launched in India earlier this year

Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro 5G lineup could also see a Rs. 3,000 increase
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G variants may get a Rs. 4,000 price jump
  • Leaked partner letter cites rising memory and chipset costs for revision
Realme may be preparing to raise smartphone prices in India, according to details shared by a tipster that indicate the company could adjust pricing as component costs rise. A leaked partner notice suggests Realme may increase prices for the Realme 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro models by Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 from February 11. Separately, the company reportedly cut its staff in India to cut costs, but Realme maintains that its operations in the country will stay unchanged.

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Revised Price in India (Expected)

According to a leaked partner notice shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), Realme could increase prices across several models due to higher memory, chipset, and overall ecosystem costs. The official-looking letter, addressed to retail partners, states that revised prices would take effect from February 11. It lists planned hikes of Rs. 3,000 for the Realme 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G lineups, while the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G series could see an increase of Rs. 4,000.

If the leak is accurate, the Realme 15 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could rise from Rs. 25,999 to Rs. 28,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant may move from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 30,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model could increase from Rs. 29,999 to Rs. 32,999.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G range may also see similar changes. The 8GB + 128GB version is listed to go from Rs. 31,999 to Rs. 34,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option could rise from Rs. 33,999 to Rs. 36,999. The 12GB + 256GB model is shown moving from Rs. 36,999 to Rs. 39,999.

The largest price hike could affect the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The leaked table shows the 8GB + 128GB variant increasing from Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 43,999, the 8GB + 256GB version from Rs. 41,999 to Rs. 45,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model from Rs. 44,999 to Rs. 48,999.

Readers should take this information with a pinch of salt since Realme has not officially confirmed any price revision so far.

Oppo is reportedly laying off staff in Realme's India division as it absorbs parts of its sales and support teams to cut costs. The move follows Realme's return as an Oppo sub-brand. Realme told Gadgets 360 the changes are part of routine organisational optimisation and will not affect its products, retail presence, or service commitments in India.

Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme 16 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI is still bloat-heavy
  • The speakers could have been better
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,800 pixels
Comments

Realme, Realme India Price Hike, Realme India, Realme 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
Arc Raiders' Update 1.15.0 Adds New Event, Map Condition and Cosmetics

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Price in India to Be Hiked From February 11 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
