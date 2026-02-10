Technology News
English Edition

Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say

Scientists find radar evidence of a vast underground lava tunnel beneath Venus, hinting at hidden volcanic activity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2026 21:30 IST
Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say

Photo Credit: RSLab, University of Trento

Radar images suggest a massive underground lava tube beneath Venus’s volcanic surface.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Radar data hints at an underground lava tunnel on Venus
  • Discovery challenges the idea of Venus as a dead planet
  • Future missions may confirm hidden volcanic structures
Advertisement

Scientists studying old radar data from NASA's Magellan mission believe Venus may contain a vast underground tunnel carved by volcanic eruptions. The structure, found beneath the planet's surface, seems to be a lava tube where hot material flowed and then drained out. If confirmed, that would be just the second lava tube ever reported on Venus and one more sign the planet is still geologically active. The find gives a unique glimpse into Venus's secretive interior and also helps planetary scientists learn more about how the Earth's nearest planetary neighbour has evolved over time.

Magellan Radar Maps Reveal Possible Lava Tunnel Beneath Venus's Volcanic Surface

According to a Nature Communications report, the researchers analysed radar images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft in 1990-92, which imaged Venus via radio waves that can penetrate dense clouds. The radar data showed long strings of pitted surface, which the researchers say are collapsed roofs of underground volcanic tunnels. One especially crisp detail was an object on the western flank of Nyx Mons, a huge volcano that is one of thousands scattered across the surface of Venus.

Scientists explained that such collapses create skylight-like openings, exposing empty spaces below the ground. The radar signal from this area closely matches patterns seen in lava tubes on the Moon and Mars. Analysis suggests the underground passage could stretch several dozen kilometres, though only part of it can be confirmed for now.

Future Radar Missions May Unlock Venus's Hidden Underground Volcanic Network

Venus is dotted with volcanoes, but obscuring clouds make it difficult to carry out direct observations, and there as well, radar is crucial. Future missions such as ESA's EnVision could confirm tunnel size and stability and also contribute to deeper subsurface exploration studies.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Venus, volcanoes, lava tubes, planetary science, Magellan mission, space research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More
PS6 Tipped to Feature Up to 30GB of Unified Memory With Higher Bandwidth to Support Next-Gen Features

Related Stories

Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Brings Valentine's Day Deals on Tablets, Audio Products: See Offers
  2. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  3. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces This Long-Awaited Feature for Some Users
  4. Oppo K14x 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  5. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. iPhone 17e Leak Suggests That It's Going to Look a Lot Like the iPhone 16eâ
  7. Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With Android 16 and This MediaTek Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, SpaceX Delay ISS Mission Launch Due to Bad Weather
  2. Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say
  3. Arc Raiders' Update 1.15.0 Adds New Event, Map Condition and Cosmetics
  4. Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Price in India to Be Hiked From February 11 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
  5. Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
  6. Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models
  7. Databricks CEO Reportedly Highlights Existential Risk to SaaS Days After IT Market Crash
  8. iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x Launch Appears Imminent as Both Handsets Visit China’s 3C Certification Database
  9. Google Pixel 10a Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of February 18 Launch
  10. Anthropic Sues Anthropic? AI Startup’s India Ambitions Face Legal Challenge Over Brand Confusion: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »