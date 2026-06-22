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Bitcoin Price Rises Above $64,000 Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainty

US-Iran developments and upcoming US economic data keep crypto investors on the sidelines.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 13:49 IST
Bitcoin Price Rises Above $64,000 Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainty

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Long-term Bitcoin accumulation continues despite cautious market sentiment

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to trade above the critical $60,000 support
  • Investors await key US inflation and labour market data
  • Long-term holders continue accumulating Bitcoin
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Bitcoin traded near $64,000 (roughly Rs. 60.50 lakh) on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market remained range-bound amid geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of key US economic data releases. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed a decline of 2.29 percent in the last week, based on today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1.64 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 60.50 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.64 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts noted that uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations, rising oil prices, and investor caution ahead of upcoming data related to US inflation, growth, and labour market have kept risk appetite subdued. 

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Across the broader crypto market, major altcoins traded with mixed momentum as investors awaited fresh catalysts. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $591.86 (roughly Rs. 55,924), while Solana (SOL) traded near $73.80 (roughly Rs. 6,974). XRP hovered around $1.13 (roughly Rs. 107), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.083 (roughly Rs. 7.9), indicating that traders remain selective despite improving technical conditions across digital assets.

Macro Data and Geopolitical Developments Remain Key Market Drivers

Sharing his assessment of current price action, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin is holding steady near the $64,000 (roughly Rs. 60.5 lakh) mark as retail and institutional investors adopt a cautious stance following a turbulent week. While lingering geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East continue to cap aggressive risk-taking, fresh attempts to resume peace talks have provided a temporary floor for the broader crypto ecosystem.”

Discussing the factors influencing market sentiment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Crypto markets remain largely driven by macroeconomic uncertainty. Investors are closely watching upcoming US inflation, growth, and labour market data for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase as investors assess geopolitical developments and upcoming US economic data. Bitcoin's ability to defend the $63,200-$64,000 (roughly Rs. 59.72 lakh-Rs. 60.47 lakh) support zone and reclaim the $65,000-$68,000 (roughly Rs. 61.42 lakh-Rs. 64.25 lakh) range will remain crucial for determining near-term market direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto Markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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