Technology News

Bitcoin Hovers Around $27,000 as Most Altcoins Record Losses Amid Volatile Market: Details

Bitcoin is trading at $27,371 (roughly Rs. 22.5 lakh) with a drop of 3.28 percent over the past 24 hours.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2023 11:41 IST
Bitcoin Hovers Around $27,000 as Most Altcoins Record Losses Amid Volatile Market: Details

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market valuation currently stands at $1.15 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses on Thursday
  • Tether, Ripple also recorded minor losses
  • On the other hand, Bitcoin Cash saw its value rise

Crypto insiders weren't wrong when they recently warned investors against making "emotional investments" in the bull market. After days of recording profits, Bitcoin on Thursday, recorded a dip of 3.28 percent in value. At the time of writing, the world's most widely used cryptocurrency was trading at the price of $27,371 (roughly Rs. 22.5 lakh). The price movement of Bitcoin was also replicated on international exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. In the last 24 hours, BTC values dropped by $765 (roughly Rs. 62,947) from yesterday's price of $28,136 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh).

Etheruem followed Bitcoin to slip down the price ladder. With a loss of 3.92 percent, the price of ETH dipped to $1,738 (roughly Rs. 1.43 lakh) on Thursday. A day ago, the second most expensive cryptocurrency after BTC was trading at $1,802 (roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh).

Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker reflected losses next to most cryptocurrencies.

These include stablecoins Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD, as well as, altcoins like Cardano, Polygon, Solana, and Polkadot among others.

Both meme coins — Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also recorded losses.

“The SEC's recent actions against Coinbase and Tron founder Justin Sun highlight ongoing concerns about securities violations and market manipulation in the crypto world. Further regulatory measures may be needed to address these issues. Investors are anticipating the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates also,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

While the SEC has charged Coinbase over the categorisation of some crypto products, it has sued crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun for allegedly violating securities rules. Elaborate details on both the cases are yet to be revealed.

The overall crypto market cap tumbled by 3.19 percent in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap. The sector valuation, at the time of writing, stood at $1.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 94,33,666 crore).

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies managed to record profits today. These include Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Flex.

The collapse of three centralised banks in the US have pushed investors towards the crypto sector in recent weeks.

Despite the volatile element of the crypto market, investors around the world appear ready to give crypto a chance as an investment tool.

The Paris Blockchain Week kicked off this week and the event is expected to see over 10,000 attendees and over 400 speakers addressing different topics related to the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 technologies over the course of three days.

Polkadot, meanwhile, is bringing its first global conference to India. The ‘Polkadot Now India conference, slated for the first week of April in Bengaluru, is expected to gather several blockchain industry players for panel discussions and interactive workshops.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Wrapped Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Flex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
China Cracks Down on Social Media, Orders Cleanup of Independent 'Self-Media' in 2 Months: Report

Related Stories

Bitcoin Hovers Around $27,000 as Most Altcoins Record Losses Amid Volatile Market: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Set to Launch on April 3: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale Today in India: See Offers
  4. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Japanese Consortium: Report
  5. How Snapchat's AR Creators Are Developing, Monetising AR Content in India
  6. WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows With Improved Calling
  7. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  9. Google, Gujarat Sign MoU; Will Work on Internet Access, Digital Literacy
  10. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
  2. Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series
  3. State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More
  4. Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
  5. Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
  6. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners: Report
  7. Telegram Enables Users to Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin Within Chats: Details
  8. Senior Official of Chinese Smartphone Maker Arrested in Thane for ITC Fraud of Rs. 19 Crore
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale in India via Live Commerce Event: Check Price, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Teased in a New Colour Option Ahead of March 30 Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.