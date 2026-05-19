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Bitcoin Holds Near $77,000 as Markets Track Fed Signals and ETF Flows

Investors remain cautious as rising yields and soft ETF flows pressure sentiment.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 May 2026 13:46 IST
Bitcoin Holds Near $77,000 as Markets Track Fed Signals and ETF Flows

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Crypto traders remain cautious as markets react to macroeconomic uncertainty

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Highlights
  • Strategy’s latest BTC purchase helped absorb selling pressure
  • Traders await FOMC minutes for clues on future rate cuts
  • Ethereum and Solana continue to lag behind Bitcoin
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Bitcoin traded near $77,000 (roughly Rs. 74.2 lakh) on Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency market remained volatile amid mixed macroeconomic signals and continued caution around ETF flows. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed an increase of 0.43 percent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,100 (roughly Rs. 2.02 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 74.1 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.05 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, continued uncertainty around Federal Reserve rate cuts, rising US Treasury yields, and softer ETF demand are still limiting stronger upside momentum despite the latest recovery attempt.

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Treasury Yields and Weak ETF Demand Keep Crypto Markets Under Pressure

Altcoins traded with a mixed sentiment on Tuesday as broader market confidence remained cautious. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $642.93 (roughly Rs. 61,900), while Solana (SOL) traded near $85.15 (roughly Rs. 8,200). XRP hovered around $1.38 (roughly Rs. 133), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.10 (roughly Rs. 10), indicating selective participation across the market.

Explaining the latest market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin rebounded after taking support near $76,000 (roughly Rs. 73.2 lakh) as easing geopolitical tensions improved sentiment across financial markets. Strategy's purchase of 24,869 BTC further helped absorb recent selling pressure. Investors are now turning their attention to the upcoming FOMC minutes for signals on future rate cuts.”

Providing a broader assessment of market conditions, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said, “Macro conditions remain a major driver for crypto sentiment. Stronger-than-expected US economic data and persistent inflation concerns have reduced expectations for aggressive Fed easing this year [...] Investors should remain selective and avoid aggressive leveraged trades until Bitcoin decisively reclaims the $78,000-$80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.1 lakh–Rs. 77 lakh) zone [...] Staggered accumulation, disciplined stop-losses, and a focus on stronger large-cap assets remain the safer approach in the current market environment.”

Commenting on recent price swings, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Options positioning now makes $80,000 (roughly Rs. 77 lakh) the key upside level, with large call interest suggesting traders are watching for a breakout if momentum improves. On the downside, $75,000 (roughly Rs. 72.2 lakh) and $70,000 (roughly Rs. 67.4 lakh) remain important support and hedge zones.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains cautious as investors monitor ETF flows, geopolitical developments, and upcoming Federal Reserve signals. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $75,500-$76,000 (roughly Rs. 72.7 lakh–Rs. 73.2 lakh) support range and reclaim the $78,000-$80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.1 lakh–Rs. 77 lakh) resistance zone will remain important for near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BTC, ETH
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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