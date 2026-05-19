Bitcoin traded near $77,000 (roughly Rs. 74.2 lakh) on Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency market remained volatile amid mixed macroeconomic signals and continued caution around ETF flows. The world's largest cryptocurrency witnessed an increase of 0.43 percent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,100 (roughly Rs. 2.02 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 74.1 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.05 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, continued uncertainty around Federal Reserve rate cuts, rising US Treasury yields, and softer ETF demand are still limiting stronger upside momentum despite the latest recovery attempt.

Treasury Yields and Weak ETF Demand Keep Crypto Markets Under Pressure

Altcoins traded with a mixed sentiment on Tuesday as broader market confidence remained cautious. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $642.93 (roughly Rs. 61,900), while Solana (SOL) traded near $85.15 (roughly Rs. 8,200). XRP hovered around $1.38 (roughly Rs. 133), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.10 (roughly Rs. 10), indicating selective participation across the market.

Explaining the latest market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin rebounded after taking support near $76,000 (roughly Rs. 73.2 lakh) as easing geopolitical tensions improved sentiment across financial markets. Strategy's purchase of 24,869 BTC further helped absorb recent selling pressure. Investors are now turning their attention to the upcoming FOMC minutes for signals on future rate cuts.”

Providing a broader assessment of market conditions, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said, “Macro conditions remain a major driver for crypto sentiment. Stronger-than-expected US economic data and persistent inflation concerns have reduced expectations for aggressive Fed easing this year [...] Investors should remain selective and avoid aggressive leveraged trades until Bitcoin decisively reclaims the $78,000-$80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.1 lakh–Rs. 77 lakh) zone [...] Staggered accumulation, disciplined stop-losses, and a focus on stronger large-cap assets remain the safer approach in the current market environment.”

Commenting on recent price swings, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Options positioning now makes $80,000 (roughly Rs. 77 lakh) the key upside level, with large call interest suggesting traders are watching for a breakout if momentum improves. On the downside, $75,000 (roughly Rs. 72.2 lakh) and $70,000 (roughly Rs. 67.4 lakh) remain important support and hedge zones.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains cautious as investors monitor ETF flows, geopolitical developments, and upcoming Federal Reserve signals. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $75,500-$76,000 (roughly Rs. 72.7 lakh–Rs. 73.2 lakh) support range and reclaim the $78,000-$80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.1 lakh–Rs. 77 lakh) resistance zone will remain important for near-term direction.

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