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Bitcoin Steadies Around $75,800 as Institutional Buying Supports Recovery

Market steadies as buyers step in near support amid macro uncertainty.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 12:58 IST
Bitcoin Steadies Around $75,800 as Institutional Buying Supports Recovery

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Crypto market shows resilience as demand returns at lower levels

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Highlights
  • Price action stabilises within a defined trading range
  • Institutional buying strengthens near-term outlook
  • Resistance near $78,000 continues to cap gains
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Bitcoin showed signs of recovery on Tuesday after the cryptocurrency was trading near $75,800 (roughly Rs. 70.8 lakh), finding support at lower levels. The world's most widely used cryptocurrency remained steady as buying interest picked up, supported by institutional activity and improving sentiment. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.16 lakh), reflecting stable momentum across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 69.2 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades close to Rs. 2.1 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts noted that while institutional inflows have improved in recent sessions, price action remains capped below the $78,000 (roughly Rs. 72.8 lakh) mark. Broader macro factors, including upcoming economic data and the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook, are expected to play a crucial role in determining the next directional move.

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Recovery Driven By Institutional Demand And Macro Stability

On Tuesday, altcoins indicated selective participation across the market. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $631.64 (roughly Rs. 58,970), while Solana (SOL) traded near $85.70 (roughly Rs. 8,000). XRP hovered around $1.43 (roughly Rs. 133), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.095 (roughly Rs. 8.9). 

Highlighting the recent rebound and institutional accumulation trends, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin is rebounding after finding support near $73,800 (roughly Rs. 68.9 lakh), with buying interest picking up at key levels. The recovery is backed by strong institutional activity, as Strategy purchased 34,164 BTC worth $2.54 billion (roughly Rs. 23,718 crore), its biggest buy in over a year. Markets are now watching key data like jobs numbers and PMI ahead of the FOMC meeting.”

Explaining the current market structure and resistance levels, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Technical levels place the first barrier at $75,200 (roughly Rs. 70.2 lakh) and the next at $78,200 (roughly Rs. 73 lakh) [...] For investors, this looks like consolidation rather than a breakout [...] Avoid aggressive leverage near resistance. Consider staggered entries closer to support. Track ETF flow consistency and the April 28-29 US Fed meeting to see how liquidity shapes up.”

Adding further insights on macro conditions and institutional developments, the WazirX Markets Desk said, “Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East persist, with fragile ceasefires and risks in the Strait of Hormuz keeping oil prices elevated and contributing to inflation concerns. Tether took an 8.2 percent stake in Antalpha, a Bitcoin-backed lender tied to the Bitmain ecosystem. This move would channel stablecoin profits into Bitcoin mining finance and equipment lending, supporting long-term network infrastructure and hash rate growth.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macro cues, institutional flows, and upcoming economic data. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $73,800 (roughly Rs. 68.9 lakh) support level and attempt a move toward the $78,000 (roughly Rs. 72.8 lakh) resistance zone will remain central to near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency, Crypto markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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