Technology News
English Edition

Bitget, Avalanche Announce Partnership to Boost Web3 Adoption in India

Bitget and Avalanche have already conducted two community meetups in Delhi and Bengaluru in recent weeks.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2025 19:55 IST
Bitget, Avalanche Announce Partnership to Boost Web3 Adoption in India

Photo Credit: Bitget

Bitget, Avalanche are aiming to support Indian web3 developers via mini grants

Highlights
  • Bitget is working with FIU-IND to complete its registration in India
  • Avalanche plans to work with government agencies for blockchain usecases
  • Their partnership can fetch grants for Indian developers
Advertisement

Bitget has partnered Avalanche as part of the latter's efforts to invest in the Web3 sector in India. Aimed at driving grassroots-level adoption of Web3 technology in the country, the partnership was announced by the Web3 firms on Monday. While Bitget is a Seychelles-based crypto exchange, Avalanche is an open-source layer-1 blockchain created at Cornell University and later led by New York-based Ava Labs. As part of the agreement, both firms plan to boost India's web3 infrastructure to support crypto services and highlight blockchain use cases in the country.

Avalanche and Bitget will launch awareness campaigns and educational workshops related to crypto safety and blockchain exploration throughout the year as part of the “HODL ON” tours. Through these tours, the partnership will offer a platform to Indian Web3 startups to showcase their work and secure funding.

Two community meetups have already taken place in Delhi and Bengaluru in recent weeks, as the first leg of the tour went live. The firms said that India's tech talent is capable of delivering world class Web3 applications if supported by timely grants, mentorship, and international exposure.

“Empowering users with the right knowledge is essential to unlocking the full potential of blockchain in India's digital future. We're committed to bridging this gap through community programs, partnerships with universities, and accessible learning tools,” Jyotsna Hridyani, South Asia Head at Bitget said in a prepared statement.

Bitget is currently working with the Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND) to secure its mandatory registration that would legalise its operations in the country. Avalanche, meanwhile, is already working with state governments to shift public records onto its blockchain network.

India's Growing Web3 Workforce

India is on track to overtake the US as the largest hub of Web3 developers by 2028, the India Web3 Landscape Report (2024) by Hashed Emergent claimed last month. The report claimed that India's Web3 developer community grew by 28 percent in 2024, adding over 4.7 million developers to GitHub

Base blockchain developer, Jesse Pollak had also strongly backed the community of India's Web3 developers last year. In conversation with Gadgets 360, Pollak had said that if developers could tap into some banking support in the country they would be able to create useful Web3 solutions.

Despite a lack of clear regulations to oversee Web3, the cluster of companies working around blockchain and crypto exceeded the mark of 400 last year. In its report last year, the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) claimed that Karnataka has emerged as the hotspot for Web3 firms, housing at least 97 Web3 firms, followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

In recent years, several companies and venture capital firms have initiated funding programmes aimed at assisting bootstrapped Web3 startups. These firms include PwC India, AlgoBharat, and the Solana Foundation among others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitget, Avalanche, Collaboration, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Only Google Can Run Chrome, Company’s Browser Chief Tells Judge

Related Stories

Bitget, Avalanche Announce Partnership to Boost Web3 Adoption in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro With Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme GT 7 Will Launch in India Soon With 6-Hour 120 FPS BGMI Support
  4. Oppo Reno 14 Cameras, Buttons Revealed in Leaked Images
  5. CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus With ANC Debut in India: See Price
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in China
  7. Asus ROG Strix Laptops With RTX 5000 Series GPU to Launch in India on May 2
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  9. CMF Phone 2 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in Partnership With Tejas Networks, FreeStream
  2. Bitget, Avalanche Announce Partnership to Boost Web3 Adoption in India
  3. CMF Phone 2 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus With Up to 14 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Supreme Court Seeks Response From Government on Sexually Explicit Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms
  6. Only Google Can Run Chrome, Company’s Browser Chief Tells Judge
  7. OpenAI Updates GPT-4o to Boost Intelligence and Personality, Faces Unexpected Side Effects
  8. South Asian Crypto Investors are Cautious, Demand Advanced Crypto Awareness, Survey Shows
  9. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sells 1 Million Copies in 3 Days, Becomes Highest Rated Game of 2025
  10. Google Photos Has a Hidden Shortcut That Switches from Ask Photos to Classic Search
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »