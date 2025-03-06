Technology News
Dantewada City Teams Up with Zupple Labs to Migrate 7 Lakh Land Records to Avalanche

The city moved logs such as plot registries, ownership details, cadastral maps, and more.  

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 17:48 IST
Dantewada City Teams Up with Zupple Labs to Migrate 7 Lakh Land Records to Avalanche

Photo Credit: Zupple Labs

Avalanche was chosen for its security, decentralisation, and cost-effective offerings

Highlights
  • The development was led by IAS officer Jayant Nahata
  • Zupple Labs provided Dantewada with its LegitDoc blockchain application
  • MeitY has been supportive of blockchain exploration in recent years
Dantewada, a city in Chhattisgarh, has upgraded its land record storage with blockchain technology. The district administration partnered with Bengaluru-based Zupple Labs to migrate seven lakh land records to the Avalanche blockchain. This initiative aims to create permanent, tamper-proof records while enabling secure verification for authorities and residents. Zupple Labs shared details of the development with Gadgets 360 on Thursday, March 6.

Decades of land records, including mutation logs, plot registries, ownership details, cadastral maps, and records of rights, have been migrated to the Avalanche blockchain.

The development was led by IAS officer Jayant Nahata, chief of the Dantewada Zila Panchayat. Nahata identified delays in retrieving and verifying land transactions and approvals due to the reliance on paper-based records. Manual processing often took weeks, and inconsistencies in documentation further complicated matters. These challenges prompted the city administration to adopt a blockchain-based solution for secure and efficient data storage.

“This initiative is groundbreaking as it has led to end-to-end digitisation and blockchain verifiability of all land record since 1950s ensuring security of documents, reduced legal costs and most importantly ease of access to the common citizens of Dantewada,” Nahata stated.

Zupple Labs provided Dantewada its blockchain-based application, LegitDoc, for secure data storage. Under this new system, tehsil-level administrative officers can verify digitised land records through the LegitDoc app. To ensure easy public access, dedicated kiosks are being installed across all tehsils, allowing residents to retrieve necessary documents quickly.

“The step is in alignment with the National Blockchain Strategy by MeitY and NITI Aayog. Enhanced transparency and secured ownership records will reduce disputes and promote fairer land governance,” said Neil Martis, the CEO of Zupple Labs.

Nahata told Gadgets 360 that Avalanche was handpicked to facilitate this development after consultations with Zupple Labs.

“Avalanche L1 chain was chosen as the blockchain optimising for security, decentralisation, and cost. We wanted to secure land records on a highly immutable public blockchain to ensure highest degree of security and tamper-evidence,” he noted.

Blockchain technology forms the backbone of Web3, said to be the next evolution of the internet. Unlike traditional Web2 servers, which are vulnerable to hacking and require significant infrastructure and funding, blockchain networks offer a more secure alternative. Data on blockchains is stored in decentralised units across the network, making it more resilient to breaches and cyberattacks.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has consistently supported the exploration of blockchain use cases. Last year, it launched the Vishvasya Blockchain Technology Stack, enabling developers to create solutions for property management and transactions within Indian states.

In recent years, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra have implemented blockchain-driven initiatives to enhance governance and record-keeping.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Dantewada, Avalanche Blockchain, Zupple Labs
Radhika Parashar
